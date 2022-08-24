Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 1700 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in the 1700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 1:23 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and threatened the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. A firearm was recovered.

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 21-year-old Dylan Nation, of Ooltewah, TN, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).