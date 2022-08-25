MACAU, August 24 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Ma-on"

Update Time: 2022-08-25 05:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect Typhoon Signal No.9 Low "orange" Storm Surge Warning In effect "red" Storm Surge Warning Relatively low

Typhoon “Ma-on” is expected to be closest to Macau in a few hours, Under the influence of its circulation, the local winds will maintain a force of 8 - 9 with strong gusts from early morning to morning. The strong rainbands of “Ma-on” are mainly on its south side and Macau is located at the north of “Ma-on”. Therefore, the showers are scattered temporarily.

On the other hand, the astronomical tide is at a high level these few days. Under the combined influence of the storm surge and rain, the current tide level is about 1 m higher than normal. The inner harbor area is expected to have flooding in a short period of time. Obvious Flooding is expected to occur in low-lying and coastal areas in the early morning, flooding levels may reach 0.8-1.2 meters. The public is advised to take precautions against wind and flooding.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.