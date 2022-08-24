FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 24, 2022

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

410-260-1488

Circuit Court for Montgomery County and Rockville District Court

to close at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 25

ROCKVILLE, Md. – Both the circuit court and District Court in Rockvillewill close at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 due to local events affecting traffic and parking. Individuals with cases scheduled after 12:30 p.m. on August 25 will receive a court notice with a new hearing date. The commissioner’s office will remain open. Both courthouses will resume normal court operations on Friday, August 26.

The District Court in Montgomery County (Silver Spring location) will remain open as usual on August 25.

