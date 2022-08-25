MACAU, August 24 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Ma-on"

Update Time: 2022-08-25 07:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect Typhoon Signal No.9 Low "yellow" Storm Surge Warning High "orange" Storm Surge Warning In effect

Typhoon “Ma-on” was closest to Macau in the last few hours, under the influence of its circulation, the local winds will maintain a force of 8 - 9 with strong gusts in the morning. The strong rainbands of “Ma-on” are mainly on its south side and Macau is located at the north of “Ma-on”. Therefore, the showers are scattered temporarily.

On the other hand, “Ma-on” was moving faster than expected. Also, its overall track and landing location are westward than expected. Therefore, the period of the highest increase in water level was different from the period of the highest astronomical tide, so the situation of flooding was not as serious as expected. SMG will consider lowering the current Storm Surge warning in a short time.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.