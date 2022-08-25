MACAU, August 24 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Ma-on"

Update Time: 2022-08-25 06:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect Typhoon Signal No.9 Low "orange" Storm Surge Warning In effect "red" Storm Surge Warning Relatively low

Under the influence of Typhoon “Ma-on” circulation, the local winds will maintain a force of 8 - 9 with strong gusts in the morning. The strong rainbands of “Ma-on” are mainly on its south side and Macau is located at the north of “Ma-on”. Therefore, the showers are scattered temporarily.

On the other hand, The South Inner Harbor area started to have flooding. flooding levels are expected to reach 0.8-1.2 meters. The public is advised to take precautions against wind and flooding.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.