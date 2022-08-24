MRD STAFF TRAINED ON IMPORTANCE OF EFFECTIVE MONITORING & EVALUATION

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) staff has undertaken a training on Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) system over the weekend (20th August, 2022).

The training is aimed at equipping staff with the knowledge on the importance of having an effective MEL system for learning and improving results.

Key training areas includes;

Staff involves in group activity during the training.

Setting up the MEL system,

Developing the results chain, key indicators, measurement plan and projecting results,

Familiarize with different data collection tools (including ICT based data collection); and

Reporting of results, including reporting on Value for Money (VfM).

Ritesh Prasad, a senior MEL consultant who has close to 15 years of experience in international development conducted the training.

Deputy Secretary Technical (DST) of MRD Hugo Hebala acknowledged Mr. Prasad for the important training and for the knowledge shared.

Mr. Hebala said M&E is one of the significant activities of the ministry, therefore, imparting staff with required knowledge on the importance of having an effective MEL system for learning and improving results is important.

The training is also part of the ministry’s purpose towards improving and strengthening the government M&E system more specially MRD.

MRD staff during the MEL system training at the MRD conference room.

– MRD Press