Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,382 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,272 in the last 365 days.

MRD STAFF TRAINED ON IMPORTANCE OF EFFECTIVE MONITORING & EVALUATION

MRD STAFF TRAINED ON IMPORTANCE OF EFFECTIVE MONITORING & EVALUATION

 

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) staff has undertaken a training on Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) system over the weekend (20th August, 2022).

The training is aimed at equipping staff with the knowledge on the importance of having an effective MEL system for learning and improving results.

Key training areas includes;

Staff involves in group activity during the training.

  • Setting up the MEL system,
  • Developing the results chain, key indicators, measurement plan and projecting results,
  • Familiarize with different data collection tools (including ICT based data collection); and
  • Reporting of results, including reporting on Value for Money (VfM).

Ritesh Prasad, a senior MEL consultant who has close to 15 years of experience in international development conducted the training.

Deputy Secretary Technical (DST) of MRD Hugo Hebala acknowledged Mr. Prasad for the important training and for the knowledge shared.

Mr. Hebala said M&E is one of the significant activities of the ministry, therefore, imparting staff with required knowledge on the importance of having an effective MEL system for learning and improving results is important.

The training is also part of the ministry’s purpose towards improving and strengthening the government M&E system more specially MRD.

MRD staff during the MEL system training at the MRD conference room.

 

– MRD Press 

You just read:

MRD STAFF TRAINED ON IMPORTANCE OF EFFECTIVE MONITORING & EVALUATION

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.