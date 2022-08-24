Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,380 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,299 in the last 365 days.

All About Crypto and Some Simple (Kind of) Videos

TEXAS, August 24 - Just 13 years ago, cryptocurrency didn’t exist. But in 2009, spurred on by technology and the desire of some to decouple currency from traditional banking institutions, Bitcoin was born. Fast forward to the present, and Bitcoin is but one cryptocurrency of thousands — with a total market cap in the trillions of dollars.

In this edition of Fiscal Notes, we examine cryptocurrency in general and consider the opportunities and challenges of mining cryptocurrency in Texas. If you’re curious about it or wondering what role the state might play, this edition is for you.

This month also is the official launch of our video series, It’s Simple. Kind of, which offers lively explanations on big economic topics — all with the goal of helping Texans understand financial issues affecting our state.

You just read:

All About Crypto and Some Simple (Kind of) Videos

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.