BCI B Troop East-Royalton / Lewd & Lascivious with a Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2003572
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Daniel Hall
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 8/24/22
LOCATION: Bethel
VIOLATION: Lewd & Lascivious Conduct with a child and Voyeurism
ACCUSED: William White
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
VICTIM:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/24/22, at approximately 1100 hours, VT State Police arrested William White for Lewd & Lascivious Conduct with a Child and Voyeurism. The arrest resulted from an investigation that was initiated when the VT State Police received information that William White performed these acts approximately six to seven years prior in 2015 and 2016. White was released on a citation to appear to Windsor County Court on 9/13/22.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 9/13/22
COURT: Windsor County
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y