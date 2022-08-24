BCI B Troop East-Royalton / Lewd & Lascivious with a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2003572

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Daniel Hall

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 8/24/22

LOCATION: Bethel

VIOLATION: Lewd & Lascivious Conduct with a child and Voyeurism

ACCUSED: William White

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

VICTIM:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/24/22, at approximately 1100 hours, VT State Police arrested William White for Lewd & Lascivious Conduct with a Child and Voyeurism. The arrest resulted from an investigation that was initiated when the VT State Police received information that William White performed these acts approximately six to seven years prior in 2015 and 2016. White was released on a citation to appear to Windsor County Court on 9/13/22.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 9/13/22

COURT: Windsor County

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y