Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC expanding and moving corporate headquarters to Laurens County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC, a leading supplier, distributor and manufacturer of children’s toys, today announced plans to move its expanding corporate headquarters to Laurens County. The company’s $16 million investment will create 80 new jobs.

Founded in 2012, Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC creates safe and reliable, licensed and non-licensed children’s toys for some of the nation’s largest retailers. Designed with safety in mind, the company thoroughly tests all its products to meet the highest standards possible.

Located at 135 Owings Park Blvd. in Gray Court, Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC’s new headquarters will accommodate production growth to meet increased demand for the company’s products.

Operations are expected to be online by the first quarter of 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC team should visit the company’s contact page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded a $150,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Laurens County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

QUOTES

“We’re glad to call Laurens County our home. The new warehouse will provide multiple growth opportunities for us and the great workforce of this area.” -Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC CEO and Partner Melvin Wells

“It’s always a big win for South Carolina anytime a company decides to grow in our state. Laurens County is a great place for businesses such as Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC to thrive and expand. We congratulate them on their expansion and look forward to strengthening our partnership.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC is further proof that South Carolina has the assets for businesses to grow and thrive. This announcement represents increased opportunities for a rural part of our state, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact in Laurens County and beyond.”-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are excited for Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC’s growth into Laurens County. We look forward to being their partner and wishing them many years of success in their new home.” -Laurens County Council Chairman Brown Patterson