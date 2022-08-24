Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,380 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,602 in the last 365 days.

City of Boston Traffic Advisory for Open Newbury Street on August 28, 2022

On Sunday, August 28, 2022, the City of Boston will once again transform Newbury Street into a pedestrian only walkway.

The street will become car free to allow shoppers, diners and pedestrians to use the full width of the street. Arlington Street, Berkeley Street, Clarendon Street, and Dartmouth Street will all remain open, while Exeter Street, Fairfield Street, Gloucester Street, and Hereford Street will be closed at Newbury Street. This event is also planned for Sunday, August 28, 2022 and the four Sundays in September. You can learn more on the Open Newbury Street website. We encourage people attending encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found on the MBTA website. For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket. Walking is also a great way to move around.

“No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday” signs at the following locations:

  • Newbury Street Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue
  • Berkeley Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue
  • Clarendon Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
  • Exeter Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street
  • Fairfield Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street
  • Gloucester Street, Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street
  • Hereford Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

You just read:

City of Boston Traffic Advisory for Open Newbury Street on August 28, 2022

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.