PTO Genius Named a Top HR Product of the Year by Human Resource Executive® and HR Technology Conference & Exposition®
Innovative paid time off optimization software platform, PTO Genius, recognized as 2022 Top HR Product of the Year
We've aimed to build a transformative and disruptive product that helps employees reimagine the power of their time off. So it's great to be acknowledged for that effort.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative paid time off (PTO) optimization and automation software, PTO Genius, has been named the 2022 Top HR Product of the year in Core HR by Human Resource Executive® magazine and the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®.
"For more than three decades, Human Resource Executive has recognized the groundbreaking technologies that offer real value to HR leaders. This year, our judges reviewed many innovative solutions, with the difficult task of selecting only a handful of winners," said Elizabeth Clarke, executive editor of Human Resource Executive.
Top HR Product of the year winners are meticulously selected based on product innovation, impact on the HR function, market disruption, ease of use, and efficacy. Winners represent six critical HR competencies, with PTO Genius selected in the Core HR category.
PTO Genius helps companies reduce burnout, increase retention and boost profitability by optimizing and repurposing time off with machine learning. PTO Genius's AI-enabled "Employees Pulse" actively monitors and identifies employees at risk of burning out and proactively surfaces company-friendly times for employees to take leave. PTO Genius then encourages employees to disconnect from work by promoting hyper-personalized activities and vacations that can be partially funded with extra PTO at the employer's discretion.
Ulises I. Orozco, Co-Founder of PTO Genius, commented, "We're incredibly honored and grateful to be recognized by Human Resource Executive and the HR Tech Conference as a Top HR Product of the Year. We've aimed to build a transformative and disruptive product that helps employees reimagine the power of their time off. So it's great to be acknowledged for that effort."
About PTO Genius
PTO Genius is an HR software platform that enables companies to increase productivity and lower employee-related expenses associated with accrued PTO, turnover and burnout.
Through artificial intelligence, PTO Genius proactively surfaces good times for employees to take leave and makes it easy to convert extra PTO to fund vacations, pay down student loans, contribute to retirement, or cover emergency expenses.
