BAJA BEACH FEST CONCLUDES ITS 2022 FESTIVAL WITH SPECIAL PERFORMANCES FROM DADDY YANKEE, WISIN Y YANDEL, AND MALUMA

BAJA BEACH FEST CONCLUDES ITS 2022 FESTIVAL WITH PERFORMANCES FROM DADDY YANKEE, FARRUKO, WISIN Y YANDEL, MALUMA, AND SURPRISE GUESTS LIKE LIL JON AND EDUIN CAZSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fourth annual Baja Beach Fest concluded its 2022 anticipated festival on Sunday night in Rosarito, Mexico. Recently listed in Billboard’s Top 25 Festivals to attend, and named in Maxim’s Hottest Festivals to see in 2022, fans from over 15 countries worldwide arrived in celebration of Latin culture and reggaeton music for one of the most epic lineups of the year.
Friday night kicked off with performances from Puerto Rican superstars Myke Towers, Farruko, and Anuel AA.
For the first time ever, Baja Beach Fest introduced two new stages at Bombay and Papas and Beer with performances from up-and-coming artists like Young Miko, Cauty & EIX.
An abundance of Latin American influencers were spotted at the festival. Content creators like Carolina Diaz who celebrated her birthday at Baja Beach Fest this Saturday, the hilarious and 15x Chess Champion Elsa Majimbo, and the comedic Mario Aguilar were seen in attendance.
The Reggaeton & Latin Music Festival introduced a new addition to the festival experience this year by offering Helicopter Tours to its fans, allowing for an incredible aerial view over the festival grounds and the beach town of Rosarito, as seen on Buzzfeed's capture of the event from their first-weekend attendance.
The party continued on Saturday with highlights from singer and rapper, Arcangel, Panamanian powerhouse Sech, and finished off with O.G. reggaeton duo Wisin y Yandel, currently on their final tour as a duo. Wisin y Yandel were joined on stage by Jhay Cortez both weekends for an exhilarating collaboration. Wisin was seen shedding a tear, full of emotion, during this spectacular festival performance.
The festival's Sky Deck, a high-security elevated VIP experience, doubled in size this year, and had several celebrity sightings both weekends from Lil Jon, Dan Balzerian, to Ryan Castro and Eduin Caz, the lead singer from the chart-topping group, Grupo Firme.
Sunday, the most anticipated night of both weekends, included performances from Maluma featuring a guest appearance from Eduin Caz of Grupo Firme, and the iconic Daddy Yankee. Daddy Yankee, who is currently on his retirement tour with Baja Beach Fest being his only festival stop in the Americas, brought out famed rapper and 'The King of Crunk' Lil Jon for a special performance of "Bombón."
"No doubt I will attend this festival again next year because apart from the artists presented, there were entertainment booths like the Glam Station, great spots for photos which caught my attention, games, and different dynamics where there were so many activities, I couldn’t finish them. In my opinion, Baja Beach Fest is the right place to have fun with your friends or family, listen to your favorite artists, and meet new people with the same taste," said festival attendee, Galilea Cabrales.
The electrifying music festival, with Main Stage set times ending at 1:30 am and Afterparties going until 5 am, concluded the two weekends with a surprise Afterparty and sunrise set by GRDO at the rooftop of Rosarito Beach Hotel, steps away from the festival grounds.
Support by national, state and local government agencies kept the festival running smoothly on both weekends.
Chris Den Ujil, co-founder of Baja Beach Fest, said, “This year's Baja Beach Fest is a true celebration of latin culture. I can’t find words to describe how special these weekends’ talent has been, and the overall vibe of the festival. Gracias Baja!”
Baja Beach Fest always attracts tourists to the beautiful beaches of Rosarito in Baja California, Mexico. To complete the experience, the festival includes entertaining attractions such as art installations, glam stations, and games throughout the ground. All proceeds made from games and rides are donated to Rosarito's community and educational funds. The festival also organizes an entire beach clean-up for the beaches of Rosarito and gives back to this wonderful city which is a beloved tourist destination.
“We’re so grateful and inspired by the community and the fans to continue bringing bigger and better attractions and talent to the festival every year, creating an unforgettable experience for all of them. We wish to bring you even more surprises next year, and for the years to come at Baja Beach Fest!” says Aaron Ampudia, cofounder of Baja Beach Festival.
