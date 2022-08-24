MIND 24-7 Announces New Chief Legal Officer

Matt Anderson, MIND 24-7 Legal Officer An open door to mental health, around the clock.

Leader in immediate-access behavioral health services announces the addition of Matt Anderson to their executive team

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIND 24-7, headquartered in Scottsdale, is excited to announce the hiring of new Chief Legal Officer, Matt Anderson. Prior to joining MIND 24-7, Matt served as an advisor to numerous companies across several industries on matters involving contracting, real estate, litigation, employment, and compliance.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Matt as outside counsel, and we are excited to be able to finally welcome him to the team,” said Jeff Spight, CEO and co-founder of MIND 24-7. “His experience across multiple legal disciplines and various industries will be crucial for us as we expand the presence of MIND 24-7.”

In addition to overseeing all legal corporate governance matters, Matt will spearhead the development of legal processes and lead corporate legal strategy to support MIND 24-7’s rapid expansion plans and strategic partnerships. His experience will directly enhance the MIND 24-7 leadership team in its endeavor to expand immediate access to behavioral healthcare across the country.

With three Phoenix-area locations in its current portfolio, MIND 24-7 now has the capacity to treat up to 200 patients at a time and has hired over 450 team members including nearly 300 additional behavioral health professionals. The company has aggressive plans for continued rapid expansion into numerous cities across the country including several additional markets opening as soon as the first quarter of 2023.

Each location offers all individuals, regardless of insurance coverage, three levels of appropriate care, including:

- Psych Express Care (urgent mental health care)

- Psych Crisis Care (mental health crisis stabilization)

- Psych Progressions (transitional mental health care)

All MIND 24-7 facilities are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and do not require appointments – aggressively addressing the country’s urgent need for immediate access to mental health care.

About MIND 24-7

MIND 24-7 is fundamentally changing the landscape of accessible behavioral health by offering walk-in urgent mental health and substance abuse services such as Psych Express Care, Psych Crisis Care, and Psych Progressions. MIND 24-7 fills the gap for those seeking help by being available right when they need it – 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Using innovations in value-based care models to improve and expand access to care, MIND 24-7 not only enhances quality patient care, but reduces pressure on the system, reducing costly emergency room visits, in-patient treatment, and readmissions for crisis care. To learn more, go to www.MIND24-7.com.