Highland Park Bridge Ramp to Northbound Route 28 to Reopen Today in Aspinwall

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the reopening of the ramp from the Highland Park Bridge to northbound Route 28 in Aspinwall Borough, Allegheny County, will occur today, Wednesday, August 24.

The ramp that carries traffic from the Highland Park Bridge to northbound Route 28 is expected to reopen to traffic at approximately 6 p.m. today. The ramp has been closed since late March to allow crews to conduct reconstruction work, bridge rehabilitation, sound wall construction, and drainage improvements on the ramp.

The ramp work is part of the $47.31 million improvement project that will address the existing bottleneck and congested traffic flow on Route 28 at the Highland Park Bridge interchange. The project, which started in late 2020, involves the reconstruction of Route 28 between North Canal Street/Kittanning Pike and Delafield Avenue, the establishment of two travel lanes in each direction through the interchange, and the reconstruction of acceleration and deceleration ramps. The project also features the reconstruction of ramps at the Highland Park Bridge/Freeport Road interchange, bridge and wall preservation work, roadway widening, sound barrier installation, and miscellaneous operational and safety improvements. Lane restrictions on Route 28 and long-term ramp closures will occur throughout the project which is expected to conclude in late 2023.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Route 28 traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Route 28” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

