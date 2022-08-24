Bridgepointe Technologies Adds Brian Babich as Vice President of Sales, Midwest

Bridgepointe Technologies adds Brian Babich, accomplished channel sales executive, as Vice President of Sales, Midwest to lead recruitment and expand the Company's geographic footprint.

Bridgepointe Technologies ("Bridgepointe" or the "Company"), a tech advisory firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies bridge the gap between tech investments and business results, today announced that Brian Babich has joined the company as Vice President of Sales for the Midwest.

Babich has over 25 years of industry experience which includes building his own sales agency as well as leading channel programs and a team of National Account Executives. He has held roles both on the supplier side at companies like BullsEye and with Technology Service Brokers. Brian's work in the channel has led to multiple awards including the Channel Partners Optimal Business Challenge winner and induction into the 2022 Channel Partners Circle of Excellence.

"We're pleased to add Brian to the management team as he'll help us rapidly expand our geographic footprint by finding and enabling the best technology Strategists in the market today," said Brian Miller, Bridgepointe Co-Founder. "We have a long-standing relationship with him, and he's the ideal combination of someone who's well respected in the channel and supplier community and can help close sales. Brian is going to be a key ingredient in helping us hit our goal of tripling the size of the company in a short period of time."

In this role, Babich will be leading the company's aggressive focus on recruiting new technology Strategists from coast-to-coast. His experience with all aspects of the channel, as well as with building his own sales agency, will help accelerate the company's hyperfocus on finding and enabling top sales talent for the firm.

"Bridgepointe has been one to watch in the industry for years, and I'm excited to be joining them to help grow the firm," shared Brian Babich. "As more people leave traditional work and are looking for new opportunities, there's an unprecedented opportunity to attract and mentor the next generation of sales leaders in the channel. I look forward to leading the charge to find Strategists with the skills and drive to succeed, and accelerating Bridgepointe's growth in the process."

About Bridgepointe

Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading tech advisory firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies bridge the gap between tech investments and business results. Over the past 20 years, Bridgepointe has worked with over 12,000 companies to save time by shortening the procurement process while saving money and increasing ROI. Supported by in-house, best-in-class Solution Architects and IT Strategists, the firm has developed a proven process to quickly drive time to value with tech investments. For more information about Bridgepointe please visit http://www.bpt3.net.

