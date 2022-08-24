SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of U.S. Bancorp (USB) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2022 / Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of U.S. Bancorp ("U.S. Bancorp" or the "Company") USB.

The investigation concerns whether U.S. Bancorp and certain of its officers and directors have engaged in violation of securities laws and/or other business practices. The conduct pertains to U.S. Bancorp's penalty issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB").

On May 4, 2021, the Company announced an investigation by the CFPB into its sales practices. Upon this news, shares of U.S. Bancorp dropped precipitously.

On July 29, 2022 U.S. Bancorp was fined by CFPB for illegally accessing its customers' credit reports and opening checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and lines of credit without customers' permission. On this news, shares fell 4%, closing at $46.12 on July 29, 2022.

If you suffered loss in U.S. Bancorp and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at agreco@lowey.com or afarah@lowey.com.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding U.S. Bancorp should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7256

Email: agreco@lowey.com

afarah@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg

View source version on accesswire.com: