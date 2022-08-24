Red Clay Consulting Selected as SI for World's First Implementation of Oracle Utilities Customer Care and Billing Cloud Service

Modernizing customer and billing support.

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Clay Consulting, a Gold Level Member of the Oracle Partner Network and a solutions implementer that helps utilities modernize through technology solutions, today announces its selection as the Solutions Implementer for the first ever implementation of Oracle Utilities Customer Care and Billing Cloud Service (CCBCS) at the Region of Peel.

The Region of Peel (the Region) is a municipality in the Greater Toronto Area. It consists of three municipalities to the west and northwest of the city of Toronto: the cities of Mississauga and Brampton, and the town of Caledon. The Region provides safe, high-quality drinking water to over 500,000 utility customers throughout Peel every day.

The Region has been using a self-hosted version of Oracle Utilities Customer Care & Billing (CC&B) since 2015 to manage customer information for billing and meter information and reads. With its current version (CC&B v2.4) having reached its end-of-life support, the Region selected CCBCS, a cloud instance of CC&B, as their future-state CIS to ensure business continuity, modernize, integrate, and enhance business functionality.

The Region chose Red Clay as their Oracle CCBCS Solution Integrator after a competitive solicitation process. Among all proposers, the Region scored Red Clay the highest across its criteria of bidder experience, team members' qualifications, proposed implementation plan, ability to meet the solution requirements, and proposed price.

"We are excited to work with the Region of Peel as they begin this upgrade to a modernized cloud version of CC&B," said Paul Marnell, Red Clay Consulting CEO. "This CCBCS implementation will support their vision to create a Community for Life by sustaining their current functions and future needs."

The Region's Oracle CCBCS implementation will be integrated with their current implementation of IBM's Maximo Asset Management and Neptune metering solutions.

This project is scheduled to begin in September 2022 and go live in the fourth quarter of 2023.

