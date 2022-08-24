Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,382 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,270 in the last 365 days.

Red Clay Consulting Selected as SI for World's First Implementation of Oracle Utilities Customer Care and Billing Cloud Service

Modernizing customer and billing support.

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Clay Consulting, a Gold Level Member of the Oracle Partner Network and a solutions implementer that helps utilities modernize through technology solutions, today announces its selection as the Solutions Implementer for the first ever implementation of Oracle Utilities Customer Care and Billing Cloud Service (CCBCS) at the Region of Peel.

The Region of Peel (the Region) is a municipality in the Greater Toronto Area. It consists of three municipalities to the west and northwest of the city of Toronto: the cities of Mississauga and Brampton, and the town of Caledon. The Region provides safe, high-quality drinking water to over 500,000 utility customers throughout Peel every day.

The Region has been using a self-hosted version of Oracle Utilities Customer Care & Billing (CC&B) since 2015 to manage customer information for billing and meter information and reads. With its current version (CC&B v2.4) having reached its end-of-life support, the Region selected CCBCS, a cloud instance of CC&B, as their future-state CIS to ensure business continuity, modernize, integrate, and enhance business functionality.

The Region chose Red Clay as their Oracle CCBCS Solution Integrator after a competitive solicitation process. Among all proposers, the Region scored Red Clay the highest across its criteria of bidder experience, team members' qualifications, proposed implementation plan, ability to meet the solution requirements, and proposed price.

"We are excited to work with the Region of Peel as they begin this upgrade to a modernized cloud version of CC&B," said Paul Marnell, Red Clay Consulting CEO. "This CCBCS implementation will support their vision to create a Community for Life by sustaining their current functions and future needs."

The Region's Oracle CCBCS implementation will be integrated with their current implementation of IBM's Maximo Asset Management and Neptune metering solutions.

This project is scheduled to begin in September 2022 and go live in the fourth quarter of 2023.

###

About Red Clay Consulting
Focused solely on the utility industry Red Clay advises, delivers and manages technical and business solutions based on their clients' unique needs. Red Clay works hand in hand with Oracle to offer our clients the industry's most comprehensive and flexible software platform. Red Clay's strong partnership with Oracle Utilities provides our clients innovative and proven solutions. For more information, visit https://redclay.com/.

Media Contact

Saurabh Parashar, Red Clay Consulting, Inc., 1 6784453770, sales@redclay.com

SOURCE Red Clay Consulting, Inc.

You just read:

Red Clay Consulting Selected as SI for World's First Implementation of Oracle Utilities Customer Care and Billing Cloud Service

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.