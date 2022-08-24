The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Unveils 2022 Watch List
76 of the nation's top quarterbacks are nominated for this year's Golden Arm Award
BALTIMORE, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --- The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc., along with presenting sponsor A. O. Smith Corporation announce the 2022 class of Golden Arm Award candidates. This is the largest selection of active quarterbacks in the history of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award representing 76 schools around the nation. All 10 FBS conferences as well as a football independent are represented on the list. The Big Ten leads the way with 13 preseason selections.
The preseason Watch List, semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on-and-off the field as we head into the 2022 college football season.
2022 Golden Arm Award Watch List Presented by A. O. Smith
Holton Ahlers, East Carolina
Brennan Armstrong, Virginia
Hank Bachmeier, Boise State
Connor Bazelak, Indiana
Stetson Bennett, Georgia
Gerry Bohanon, South Florida
Logan Bonner, Utah State
Charlie Brewer, Liberty
Chase Brice, Appalachian State
Davis Brin, Tulsa
Braxton Burmeister, San Diego State
Zach Calzada, Auburn
Hudson Card, Texas
Sean Clifford, Penn State
Chase Cunningham, Middle Tennessee
Malik Cunningham, Louisville
Jayden Daniels, LSU
JT Daniels, West Virginia
Tommy DeVito, Illinois
Jarret Doege, Western Kentucky
Max Duggan, TCU
Dequan Finn, Toledo
Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma
Jake Haener, Fresno State
Jaren Hall, BYU
Sam Hartman, Wake Forest
Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
Dylan Hopkins, UAB
KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
Phil Jurkovec, Boston College
Haynes King, Texas A&M
Devin Leary, NC State
Will Levis, Kentucky
Brendon Lewis, Colorado
Rocky Lombardi, Northern Illinois
Adrian Martinez, Kansas State
D'Wan Mathis, Temple
Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
Tanner McKee, Stanford
Cade McNamara, Michigan
Graham Mertz, Wisconsin
Tanner Mordecai, SMU
Tanner Morgan, Minnesota
Dylan Morris, Washington
Bo Nix, Oregon
Chance Nolan, Oregon State
Aidan O'Connell, Purdue
N'Kosi Perry, Florida Atlantic
Spencer Petras, Iowa
Jack Plummer, California
Michael Pratt, Tulane
Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
Chris Reynolds, Charlotte
Anthony Richardson, Florida
Daniel Richardson, Central Michigan
Cameron Rising, Utah
Will Rogers, Mississippi State
Kurtis Rourke, Ohio
Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State
Tyler Shough, Texas Tech
Garrett Shrader, Syracuse
Jeff Sims, Georgia Tech
Kedon Slovis, Pittsburgh
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
Casey Thompson, Nebraska
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
Payton Thorne, Michigan State
Jordan Travis, Florida State
Clayton Tune, Houston
DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson
Tyler Van Dyke, Miami
Grant Wells, Virginia Tech
Hayden Wolff, Old Dominion
Bryce Young, Alabama
The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.
The 2022 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
Giving life to the commitment to give back, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and presenting sponsor A. O. Smith continue to promote football on all levels by providing financial aid to deserving young scholar athletes. A. O. Smith is committed to creating innovative solutions that set new standards in the water heating industry.
Sharing a tradition of innovation with Johnny Unitas, who invented football's two-minute drill, A. O. Smith has been an innovator in its industry for more than a century. A. O. Smith offers its customers an additional advantage in that the company designs, builds, distributes and supports the world's broadest and deepest line of residential and commercial water heaters, as well as commercial boilers. This single-source concept simplifies ordering, installation and service and is backed by 80 years of research and innovation.
The learn more about the 2022 Watch List and to watch the full reveal, please visit our YouTube channel. For more information on the Golden Arm Award, please visit: Golden Arm Award. Additionally, follow the conversation throughout the college football season on Twitter, @GoldenArmAward, and use the hashtags #GoldenArmAward and #InnovationLeaders.
Sponsors of the Golden Arm Award Presented by A. O. Smith Corporation include: MedStar Sports Medicine, The Babe Ruth Museum, Comcast, Dunbar Security Solutions, Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, Haddock Investments, HMS Insurance Associates, Inc., Milwaukee Tool, Encore, TRAY, AE2 Creative, Wolf Professional Security, and ZBest Executive & Global Transportation Services.
