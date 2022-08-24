Five OCLI Vision Doctors Achieve Rankings in Newsweek's List of America's Top Eye Doctors 2022

OCLI Vision is proud to announce that five OCLI Vision doctors have been named on Newsweek's America's Best Eye Doctors 2022 list: Dr. Eric Donnenfeld, Dr. Richard Mackool, Dr. Marguerite McDonald, Dr. Henry Perry, and Dr. James Thimons. The annual ranking compiles 175 of the best ophthalmologists and optometrists in the country by surveying over 10,000 ophthalmologists, optometrists, clinic managers and other healthcare professionals. Newsweek ranks the doctors by quality of services provided, continuity of care, and the quality of technology used in their practice.

OCLI Vision is proud to announce that five OCLI Vision doctors have been named on Newsweek's America's Best Eye Doctors 2022 list: Dr. Eric Donnenfeld, Dr. Richard Mackool, Dr. Marguerite McDonald, Dr. Henry Perry, and Dr. James Thimons. The annual ranking compiles 175 of the best ophthalmologists and optometrists in the country by surveying over 10,000 ophthalmologists, optometrists, clinic managers and other healthcare professionals. Newsweek ranks the doctors by quality of services provided, continuity of care, and the quality of technology used in their practice.

"Congratulations to Dr. Donnenfeld, Dr. Mackool, Dr. McDonald, Dr. Perry, and Dr. Thimons on this prestigious achievement. We are honored to have them as part of the OCLI Vision team," noted Tom Burke, Spectrum Vision Partner's CEO. "The level of quality and the commitment to advancing eye care services these doctors bring to their patients is unparalleled. We know they work extremely hard, and we're delighted to be able to support them in their future endeavors."

For the second year in a row, Dr. Eric Donnenfeld has been ranked Newsweek's best ophthalmologist in the country, achieving the highest score for quality of care, continuity of care, and the quality of technology used in his practice. Dr. Donnenfeld is an internationally recognized expert in the field of cornea, laser cataract, and refractive surgery. This recognition exemplifies his commitment to his patients, furthering his advancements in the field of refractive and cornea surgery, and OCLI Vision's mission to provide the most advanced eye care in the country.

Also included on the list, Dr. Marguerite McDonald, is a pioneer in the field of refractive surgery and was just named to the 2022 Ophthalmologist's Power List. Dr. McDonald developed and performed the first excimer laser procedure in patients. She has received over 90 professional recognition awards and has over 1,800 publications and multiple patents in the fields of cornea and refractive surgery. This is Dr. McDonald's second time ranking on Newsweek's list of America's Best Eye Doctors.

Dr. Henry Perry is often recognized as one of the leading cornea and refractive surgeons in the U.S. and this is his second time ranking on Newsweek's list of top eye doctors. Dr. Perry was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Academy of Ophthalmology for his contributions to ophthalmology. Dr. Perry has won several Best Doctor Awards and received the 2016 Premier Surgeon 300 designation given to the top 300 surgeons by Ocular Surgery News.

Dr. Richard Mackool is the founder and director of The Mackool Eye Institute and Laser Center in Queens, which was the first eye care center in New York to provide eye surgery and laser treatment without the need for hospitalization. Dr. Mackool has performed more than 70,000 microsurgical procedures. Dr. Mackool has also been named by Ophthalmology Times as one of the 10 best ophthalmic surgeons in the U.S and listed as a top doctor by both New York magazine and American Health magazine.

Dr. James Thimons is the co-founder of Ophthalmic Consultants of Connecticut and has received numerous awards throughout his career, including Top Eye Doctor in Fairfield County, an induction into the Optometry Hall of Fame, and inclusion in the Top Ten Clinicians of the decade list. He is an internationally acclaimed speaker, the author of over 200 published materials, serves in various professorial appointments, and a clinical investigator in over 20 NIH, NEI, and post-release clinical trials.

OCLI Vision is a leading ophthalmology practice whose growth is supported by the management and administrative services of Spectrum Vision Partners (SVP), an organization serving many of the top ophthalmology groups and ambulatory eye surgery centers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

About OCLI Vision

Founded in 1997, OCLI Vision (https://www.ocli.net) is one of the leading ophthalmology and optometry practices in the United States. The practices of OCLI Vision offer eye care services at locations throughout Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. OCLI Vision is led by a large group of highly skilled ophthalmologists and optometrists in each major sub-specialty of eye care, who provide comprehensive eye care services, including treatment for cataracts, corneal disease, glaucoma, retinal disease, oculoplastics, refractive surgery, and neuro-ophthalmology.

About Spectrum Vision Partners

Spectrum Vision Partners (SVP) (http://www.spectrumvisionpartners.com) is a leading management services organization, serving the ophthalmology sector. With nearly 1,300 employees providing world-class practice management and administrative solutions to a network of nationally renowned, multi-specialty ophthalmologists in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, SVP supports over 40 clinic locations, five state-licensed ambulatory surgery centers, and over 110 surgeons, doctors and other medical professionals. SVP provides a comprehensive set of business support functions, including billing and collections, credential services, marketing, physician recruitment, ASC development, financial and accounting services, benefits and payroll management and information technology. The company's corporate service center is located at 825 East Gate Boulevard, Suite 111, Garden City, NY 11530

