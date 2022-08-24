Intelligent Document Processing Market Size is projected to reach USD 6.38 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 35.4%: Straits Research
The global intelligent document processing market size was valued at USD 1035.81 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6,382.52 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 35.4% during 2021–2027. During the projected period, the North American region is projected to become the biggest market share owner worldwide.
/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of the digital era, businesses are increasingly looking for technological solutions to enhance the pace of document processing. Therefore, the words "intelligent" and "document processing" come together to form "Intelligent document processing (IDP)" IDP is an Intelligent Process Automation (IPA), in which technologies like Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Image Recognition (ICR) are used to automate document processing activities that would otherwise need human intelligence.
The AI application for document processing has accelerated due to advancements in AI and easy tools. Businesses receive a massive amount of semi-structured and unstructured data in the form of sales orders, invoices, and customer communications. It is challenging to arrange data using rule-based automation tools, thus, businesses use intelligent document processing solutions to handle surplus data and data mining to increase the analysis quality.
The rising need for enterprises to process large volumes of semi-structured and unstructured documents with more accuracy and speed, increasing investments in digitalization, and the adoption of cloud-based document processing solutions are the major factors in driving the growth of the Intelligent document processing market.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size
|USD 6,382.52 million by 2027
|CAGR
|35.4% (2021-2027)
|Historical Data
|2019-2020
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2027
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion )
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Component, Deployment Mode, Technology, End-User, and Regions
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME, and the Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|ABBYY, IBM, Kofax, WorkFusion, Automation Anywhere, Appian, UiPath, Datamatics, AntWorks, Parascript, Hyperscience, OpenText, Hyland, Extract Systems, Infrrd, Celaton, HCL Technologies, Kodak Alaris, Rossum, InData Labs, Ephesoft, IRIS, Evolution AI, BIS, and AmyGB,
|Key Market Opportunities
|Rising Demand For Intelligent Document Processing In Technology Industry
|Key Market Drivers
|Increase in Semi-Structured and Unstructured Document Processing in Organizations
Key Highlights
- The global intelligent document processing market size was valued at USD 1035.81 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6,382.52 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 35.4% during 2021–2027.
- Advanced Technologies in Document Processing subjected to Drive the Market Growth
- Increase in Semi-Structured and Unstructured Document Processing in Organizations
Regional Overview
North America Projected to Dominate the Market in Future
During the projected period, the North American region is projected to become the biggest market share owner worldwide. The U.S., Canada, and Mexico account for the maximum market share in this region. Regional firms are leading the way in machine learning, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and natural language processing, which is assisting the market's expansion. Another key factor in North America's adoption of intelligent document processing is the existence of major companies such as Kofax, WorkFusion, ABBYY, IBM, Automation Anywhere, Parascript, Extract Systems, and Hyland.
The prominent players in the intelligent document processing market include
- ABBYY
- IBM
- Kofax
- WorkFusion
- Automation Anywhere
- Appian
- UiPath
- Datamatics
- AntWorks
- Parascript
- Hyperscience
- OpenText
- Hyland
- Extract Systems
- Infrrd
- Celaton
- HCL Technologies
- Kodak Alaris
- Rossum
- InData Labs
- Ephesoft
- IRIS
- Evolution AI
- BIS
- AmyGB
Market Segmentation
By Components
- Solution
- Service
By Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-premises
By Technology
- Natural Language Processing (NLP)
- Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
- Machine Learning (ML)
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
- Google Vision
- Deep Learning (DL)
By End-Use
- BFSI
- Government
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Retail and E-Commerce
- Manufacturing
- Transportation and Logistics
- Others
By Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
Market News
- In March 2021, ABBYY launched the no-code platform Vantage 2 and AI Marketplace to reconceptualize digital transformation. Vantage 2 delivers ready-to-use AI skills for intelligent automation. The ABBYY Marketplace allows users to incorporate cognitive skills to accelerate their automation initiatives.
- In July 2019, IBM enhanced the Datacap version 9.1.6. The new version updates OCR/A engine files, supports SQL Server, and improves the image ruleset for changing the color depth of an image.
