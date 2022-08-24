CFO Patronis on 30 Year Anniversary of Hurricane Andrew: A Reminder to Floridians to Prepare Now
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, in recognition of the 30-year anniversary of Hurricane Andrew, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis highlights important hurricane preparedness tips to ensure Floridians are prepared for the next major storm that takes aim at our state. Hurricane Andrew made landfall south of Miami on August 24, 1992, with 165 mph winds, and a 16.9-foot storm surge that caused the loss of 65 lives, 60,000 homes destroyed and more than $25 billion in damage. At the time, Hurricane Andrew was only the third Category 5 hurricane to land on U.S. soil.
Four Hurricane Preparedness Tips
1. Secure flood insurance coverage. Standard homeowner’s insurance policies don’t cover flood damage. If you live in a flood-prone area, contact your agent about obtaining flood insurance. There are over 30 insurance carriers writing flood insurance in Florida’s private insurance market. Depending on your home’s location, you may qualify to enroll in the federally-administered National Flood Insurance Program.
2. Ensure you are adequately covered. The value of your home and possessions may have increased during the past several years, or you may have made improvement or purchased expensive personal items. Review your insurance policy and check your coverage limits.
3. Consider additional living expense coverage. Additional living expense features of most homeowners’ policies pay some expenses for losses that leave homes unlivable during repairs. Such expenses could include limited motel, restaurant and storage costs.
4. Do not wait until a storm approaches. Property insurance companies do not accept new applications or requests to increase coverage once a hurricane nears Florida, so it is important not to wait until a storm is imminent to verify coverages. In addition, most flood insurance policies take 30 days to go into effect, so it is vital to act now.
