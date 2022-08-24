Submit Release
8/24/2022

 

CFO Patronis on 30 Year Anniversary of Hurricane Andrew: A Reminder to Floridians to Prepare Now
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, in recognition of the 30-year anniversary of Hurricane Andrew, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis highlights important hurricane preparedness tips to ensure Floridians are prepared for the next major storm that takes aim at our state. Hurricane Andrew made landfall south of Miami on August 24, 1992, with 165 mph winds, and  a 16.9-foot storm surge that caused the loss of 65 lives, 60,000 homes destroyed and more than $25 billion in damage. At the time, Hurricane Andrew was only the third Category 5 hurricane to land on U.S. soil.

 

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As Floridians look back on the devastating impacts of Hurricane Andrew 30 years ago this week, it should serve as a reminder to all Floridians to stay on guard and ensure your family is prepared. As this massive Category 5 storm showed us, hurricanes can intensify and develop fast and it’s vital to have a disaster plan in place so you can weather the storm and recover quickly. We are entering the peak of the 2022 Hurricane Season and now is the time to prepare and ensure your home and business are adequately covered. Do not wait until a storm is approaching; it may be too late. Visit PrepareFL.com for hurricane and disaster related information and resources before the next catastrophic storm takes aim at our state.”
 
Four Hurricane Preparedness Tips
 
1. Secure flood insurance coverage. Standard homeowner’s insurance policies don’t cover flood damage. If you live in a flood-prone area, contact your agent about obtaining flood insurance. There are over 30 insurance carriers writing flood insurance in Florida’s private insurance market. Depending on your home’s location, you may qualify to enroll in the federally-administered National Flood Insurance Program
2. Ensure you are adequately covered. The value of your home and possessions may have increased during the past several years, or you may have made improvement or purchased expensive personal items. Review your insurance policy and check your coverage limits.
3. Consider additional living expense coverage. Additional living expense features of most homeowners’ policies pay some expenses for losses that leave homes unlivable during repairs. Such expenses could include limited motel, restaurant and storage costs.
4. Do not wait until a storm approaches. Property insurance companies do not accept new applications or requests to increase coverage once a hurricane nears Florida, so it is important not to wait until a storm is imminent to verify coverages. In addition, most flood insurance policies take 30 days to go into effect, so it is vital to act now.
 
About CFO Jimmy Patronis 
Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).

