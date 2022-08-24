8/24/2022

CFO Patronis on 30 Year Anniversary of Hurricane Andrew: A Reminder to Floridians to Prepare Now



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, in recognition of the 30-year anniversary of Hurricane Andrew, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis highlights important hurricane preparedness tips to ensure Floridians are prepared for the next major storm that takes aim at our state. Hurricane Andrew made landfall south of Miami on August 24, 1992, with 165 mph winds, and a 16.9-foot storm surge that caused the loss of 65 lives, 60,000 homes destroyed and more than $25 billion in damage. At the time, Hurricane Andrew was only the third Category 5 hurricane to land on U.S. soil.