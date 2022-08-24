DPS Cyber Security Crypto Recovery Team Recovers Millions in Cryptocurrency from a Romance Scam
DPS Cyber Security provides assistance in tracking down stolen cryptocurrenciesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The crypto market has expanded rapidly in recent years. Many people are increasingly investing in cryptocurrencies to conduct transactions since the value of digital currencies like bitcoin is rising. But because cryptocurrencies are so expensive, thieves can profit greatly from them. As a result, numerous individuals have lost several thousand dollars to dubious online investments, and more continue to lose money. Cryptocurrency recovery requires the assistance of a reputable cyber forensic business or firm, such as DPS Cyber Security.
After helping Mr. White, a victim of a romantic scam, recover $1.2 million in bitcoin, DPS Cyber Security successfully proved why they are the best in the business. The man from West Palm Beach had made a purportedly innocent connection on a dating app. The subsequent financial loss in Mr. White's life was the biggest.
According to Mr. White, who described his experience with the cybercriminal, "While we were talking, I divulged to her that I had refinanced my house last year and had $30,000 I planned to utilize on home upgrades. She asked if I had $2,000 to spare and said she could teach me how to trade cryptocurrencies. She assured me I would no longer need to work hard or fret about making housing payments. She stated that she would like to accompany me on future trips".
Mr. White already had contacts in the crypto industry and had no suspicion of wrongdoing. He downloaded the app and went to the fictitious day trading website she had given him. The website was so advanced that even those with crypto knowledge would not understand that it was fake.
DPS Cyber Security utilized the most thorough and effective recovery process for getting back the lost money.
To recover cryptocurrency assets for each client, DPS Cyber Security uses a thorough and incredibly efficient process. The company's recovery strategies share several features, such as providing case information and supporting documentation, tracking the cryptocurrency, and producing a thorough forensic report on the transaction source and potential participant wallets.
