TDOT Makes Accessibility Improvements at Tennessee Rest Areas and Welcome Centers

Nashville, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is installing the first power adult-size changing table at the Interstate 75 Welcome Center in Hamilton County.  

TDOT committed to the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD), the Tennessee Council on Developmental Disabilities, and members of the Tennessee General Assembly, to outfit bathrooms at rest areas and welcome centers with the special equipment. The goal is to have the work completed at the following four locations by the end of the year.

·       I-75N Welcome Center, Hamilton County

·       I-65 Welcome Center, Robertson County (Mitchellville)

·       I-40W Welcome Center (Solar Farm), Haywood County

·       I-81S Rest Area, Jefferson County

“We are proud to partner with DIDD and the Council in their dedication to helping our most vulnerable in this state,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “Whether you live here or are just passing through, we want to offer everyone, including adults who are aging or have disabilities and other conditions, a safe, private, clean bathroom option.”

This session, the Tennessee General Assembly approved $1 million in funding to increase access to universal changing tables across the state. DIDD offers grants to community groups and businesses to install these universal changing tables that can accommodate children and adults.

“TDOT’s efforts to make its Welcome Centers accessible shows families like mine that Tennessee values people with disabilities,” said DIDD Commissioner Brad Turner. “I am hopeful businesses across the state will continue to apply for universal changing table grants and give families more options to engage in their communities.”

TDOT will equip all rest areas and welcome centers in the state that currently have the space and do not require major renovations for installation. 

TDOT Makes Accessibility Improvements at Tennessee Rest Areas and Welcome Centers

