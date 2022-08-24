Submit Release
National Nutrition Announces New Collaboration with Blume

National Nutrition dot CA is a leading natural health retailer in Canada and they are excited to announce their new collaboration with Blume.

ORILLIA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bring Natural Cafe Quality Lattes Home – National Nutrition dot CA is a leading natural health retailer in Canada and they are excited to announce their new collaboration with Blume. Blume is a Canadian company providing superfood lattes that are natural and healthy.

Delicious Lattes To Support Health

Blume supplies natural superfood latte blends that support your health. With mixes supporting concentration, relaxation or energy, there’s a formula for every time of day. With flavours including Beetroot Superfood Latte, Blue Lavender Latte, Matcha Coconut, Oat Milk Chai, Reishi Hot Cacao and more, these flavours are delicious, robust and most importantly natural.

Health In Every Cup

Blume believes in your health by keeping it simple. That’s why their products are all vegan, syrup, refined sugar and gluten-free. They’re also keto-friendly, certified organic and inexpensive, costing as little as $1 a cup. Beyond their commitment to your health, they also care about the planet and have initiatives to help clean up the oceans.

Blume’s CEO, Karen Danudjaja says: “Bringing our products to National Nutrition’s customers is very exciting. We love how they’re customer focused and we know their clients will love our delicious flavours. I started Blume to help perk up people's mornings while doing good for your health and body.”

Darren Firth, National Nutrition’s CEO says: “We are committed to our customer's health by providing new products to help them reach their goals. Many people rely on coffee for a pick-me-up every day, now they can have the same energy boost, but with superfood ingredients that will benefit their health. We are very excited for our customers to try this new range of Blume lattes.”

National Nutrition’s full selection superfood lattes from Blume can be viewed in their dedicated department for Blume superfood lattes

About National Nutrition

National Nutrition has been customer-focused, which is why they are always expanding its line of products. They believe in empowering their customers with knowledge through articles, videos and recipes. They also ensure their team is made up of certified holistic nutritionists and naturopaths to better serve their customers.

