Compact Street Sweeper Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.19 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%: Straits Research

The global compact street sweeper market size was valued at USD 2,204 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 3,191.69 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America dominates the regional market and is expected to reach USD 1,052.80 million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing new and innovative equipment has revolutionized numerous activities in recent years. A street sweeper is utilized to clean the streets efficiently. As cleanliness and sanitation have gained importance, the demand for compact street sweepers has risen. Previously, the individual responsible for street sweeping would use a broom and shovel to remove the trash, animal waste, and filth from the streets. During the 19th century, technological progress replaced conventional methods with street sweepers. Street sweepers can clean up debris from streets when mounted on the bodies of contemporary trucks. Older street sweepers could collect only large pieces of road debris, but numerous tiny fragments of debris remained on the ground. This disadvantage has been eradicated by modern street sweeping equipment.





Increasing Road Network, Shortage of Workers, and Development of New Industries Drives the Global Market

Due to the rapidly expanding urban population, there has been an increase in the demand for greater mobility, resulting in a rise in the number of people owning motorized vehicles. Increased size and urban road network have made road cleaning less effective and primarily caused by a lack of available laborers. The manual cleaning of the streets is ineffective due to the accumulation of substantial debris and sediments. The variable configurations of the mechanized street sweeper play a significant role in the cleaning process. Mechanical street sweepers help remove heavy sediments and debris, whereas regenerative vacuum-based sweepers are suitable for dealing with smaller particles.

Street sweepers have been adopted by cement plants, lime processing facilities, port facilities, and power plants. Accidents at cement plants occasionally result in the release of materials such as crushed lime, coke, and finished cement products; these substances become reactive when exposed to water. As a result, most waterless and dry dust control sweepers are utilized for this task. Using mechanically driven sweepers is essential for port cleaning, as they remove everything from spilled bulk powder to large, bulky debris such as broken pallet pieces.

Focus on Infrastructure Maintenance, and Increased Reliance on Road-Cleaning Machines Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Municipal authorities and project developers' increased preference for mechanized solutions to expedite maintenance work indicates a bright future for compact street sweepers. Developing integrated townships and industrial parks is also crucial in laying the groundwork for emerging market trends for compact street sweepers. Increased urbanization has resulted in a rapid expansion of road networks, allowing for more convenient transportation services . Consequently, the maintenance of the road infrastructure is an essential factor that significantly contributes to growth. The government's initiative to maintain the road infrastructure has also created market opportunities. For instance, the "Swachh Bharat" initiative of the Indian government aims to clean the country's roads and other infrastructure. Similarly, the increased investments that European and North American nations make in maintaining their highways and other road infrastructure are also creating new opportunities.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 3.19 Billion by 2030 CAGR 4.2% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Aebi Schmidt Holding AG,Changsha Zoomlion Environmental Industry Co. Ltd.,ALAMO GROUP INC,Bucher Industries AG,Exprolink Inc.,FAUN Umwelttechnik GmbH & Co. KG,Fayat Group,Federal Signal Corporation,Fujian Longma Environmental Sanitation Equipment Co.Ltd,Hako Group,Marcel Boschung AG,TYMCO Corporation. Key Market Opportunities Focus on Infrastructure Maintenance and Increased Reliance on Road-Cleaning Machines to Spur Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers Increasing Road Network and Shortage of Workers to Bolster Market Growth

Growth of News Industries in Emerging Markets to Propel Growth

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the regional market and is expected to reach USD 1,052.80 million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Variation in climatic conditions has a significant impact on the development of the street sweepers market. The snowy winters and sand spray in Northern Canada and the Northern United States have increased the need for a robust sweeper to transport the materials efficiently. This hefty item cleaning increases demand for contemporary mechanical sweepers, which currently dominate the market. Research indicates that mechanical road sweepers dominate the North American market. Increased investment by the private company has led to establishing an infrastructure of high caliber for urban populations.





Key Highlights

The global compact street sweeper market size was valued at USD 2,204 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 3,191.69 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was valued at USD 2,204 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 3,191.69 million by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on type , the global market for compact street sweepers is divided into broom sweepers, regenerative air sweepers, and vacuum sweepers. The mechanical broom sweeper dominates the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

, the global market for compact street sweepers is divided into broom sweepers, regenerative air sweepers, and vacuum sweepers. The mechanical broom sweeper dominates the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on the application , the compact street sweeper market is categorized into urban roads, highways, and airports. The urban roads segment dominates the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

, the compact street sweeper market is categorized into urban roads, highways, and airports. The urban roads segment dominates the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. North America dominates the regional market and is expected to reach USD 1,052.80 million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.4





The global compact street sweeper markets’ major players are

Aebi Schmidt Holding AG

Changsha Zoomlion Environmental Industry Co. Ltd.

ALAMO GROUP INC

Bucher Industries AG

Exprolink Inc.

FAUN Umwelttechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Fayat Group

Federal Signal Corporation

Fujian Longma Environmental Sanitation Equipment Co.Ltd

Hako Group

Marcel Boschung AG

TYMCO Corporation.





Global Compact Street Sweeper: Segmentation

By Type

Mechanical Broom Sweeper

Regenerative Air Sweeper

Vacuum Sweeper

Others

By Application

Urban Road

Highway

Airport

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/compact-street-sweeper-market/toc





Market News

May 2022 - IFAT2022 - FAUN presented a sweep, the concept of an automated driving sweeper. At IFAT 2022, FAUN presented the VIAJET 6 a.sweep concept, an automated driving sweeper. This initiative is a product of the Transatlantic Autonomous Driving Alliance (TADA), whose mission is to establish a network between U.S. and German firms centered on new vehicle technologies.

- IFAT2022 - FAUN presented a sweep, the concept of an automated driving sweeper. At IFAT 2022, FAUN presented the VIAJET 6 a.sweep concept, an automated driving sweeper. This initiative is a product of the Transatlantic Autonomous Driving Alliance (TADA), whose mission is to establish a network between U.S. and German firms centered on new vehicle technologies. May 2022- Smart Compaction System -Smart control of compaction. - FAUN has introduced a new development. Using the Smart Compaction System at IFAT (SCS). The invention relates to a system for the automated and smart adjustment of packer plate compaction vehicles designed for optimal interaction with recyclables.





News Media

Rapidly Expanding Fast Food Restaurants to Drive the Floor Cleaners Market Growth





