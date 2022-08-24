Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size is projected to reach USD 457 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4%: Straits Research

The global testing, inspection, and certification market were valued at USD 335 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to reach USD 457 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Europe is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 130 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4%.

Companies must follow safe and efficient testing and inspection procedures to maintain the highest quality standards, guarantee high output, and achieve maximum efficiency. Utilizing Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) techniques enables businesses to streamline operations by customizing their supply chain activities to suit their needs and preferences. Government investments in energy, transportation, and building industries are examples of these attributes. The expansion of the TIC market is anticipated to be boosted by the rise in the outsourcing of testing, inspection, and certification services by well-known businesses active in the manufacturing, automotive, and consumer goods application areas. The growing demand from businesses and companies for safe and practical testing, inspection, and certification methods encourages the TIC market to expand.





Increased Outsourcing of TIC Services Drive the Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market

The expense of internal product testing, certification, and inspection has increased due to the proliferation of laws and standards. As a result, several industry participants have begun outsourcing the TIC services to outside providers. For instance, the revenue of the outsourcing segment is anticipated to increase over the projection period due to the growth of third-party inspection regulations internationally and the strict application of CCC certification in China.

One of the key drivers for businesses in the global TIC industry is expected to be increased outsourcing of TIC services. Independent TIC service providers are crucial in helping the government carry out its responsibility of shielding customers from dangerous or unreliable products. The Compulsory China Certification, for instance, includes more than 23 product categories, including those for wires, cables, appliances, consumer products, and automobile parts. The need for testing services has significantly expanded in China due to the growth in the revenues of the automotive, industrial, and consumer goods industries, forcing the government to liberalize its market to foreign competitors. The revenue of the outsourcing segment is anticipated to increase throughout the forecast period due to the expansion of third-party inspection regulations on a global scale and China's strict implementation of CCC certification.

Development in Infrastructure and Renewable Energy Generation Projects in the Growing Economies Creates Lucrative Market Opportunities

The transportation and infrastructure sectors are constantly evolving in the growing economies. It is anticipated that the market will have a sizable growth opportunity since the testing, inspection, and certification are essential components of these industries and the increased demand for the continual expansion of transportation facilities like roads and railroads. The country's economic growth encourages the improvement of the nation's infrastructure, which catalyzes the market expansion in other developing economies like China and India. For instance, the government of Vietnam published a proposal for the most recent national power development plan in February 2021. It entails raising the capacity of non- hydro renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

Demand for the TIC industry is anticipated to increase as renewable energy generation projects are implemented. For instance, in 2017, the Indian market was put in second place as the world's most desirable market for renewable energy. By 2022, the nation has the most ambitious expansion plan globally, calling for 175 GW of renewable energy. This renewable energy consists of 100 GW of solar, 60 GW of wind, 10 GW of biomass, and 5 GW of small hydropower. Therefore, as testing, inspection, and certification play a significant part in developing such projects, the various governments' investments in the construction of infrastructure and power plants are anticipated to spur market expansion.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 457 Billion by 2030 CAGR 4% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Service Type, Sourcing Type, Application, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors ALS Limited, Applus+, Bureau Veritas, DEKRA SE, DNV, Element Materials Technology, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group PLC, Mistras Group, Inc., SGS SA, TUV NORD GROUP, TUV SUD, UL LLC. Key Market Opportunities Development in Infrastructure and Renewable Energy Generation Projects in the Growing Economies Key Market Drivers Increased Outsourcing of TIC Services

Emerging Digital Technologies

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. China and India are the most dynamic testing and inspection markets in Asia-Pacific, attributing to the significant increase in manufacturing and commodities exports in the region. The food products export is a prominent contributor to increasing export from India. India's seafood exports are subject to laws and restrictions specific to that nation or area. As a result, the food industry is expected to grow considerably in inspection and testing. This would increase food safety inspection and sampling openness for the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Europe is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 130 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4%. Over the forecast period, it is anticipated that rising investments in infrastructure and building would drive market expansion in the European region. By integrating predictive maintenance, technological advancements and the growing importance of IoT (internet of things) have impacted inspection and maintenance favorably.

North America is growing steadily due to considerable growth in imports and exports, especially in food and medical products. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the need for TIC services will be fueled by the rapid technological advancements resulting in product diversity and, sometimes, shorter life cycles.





Key Highlights

The global testing, inspection, and certification market size were valued at USD 335 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to reach USD 457 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

By service type, the global testing, inspection, and certification market are segmented into Testing, Inspection, and Certification. The Testing segment accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

By sourcing type, the global testing, inspection, and certification market are segmented into In-house and Outsourced. The In-house segment accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

By application, the global testing, inspection, and certification market is segmented into Consumer Goods & Retail, Agriculture & Food, Chemicals, Infrastructure, Energy & Power, Education, Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mining, Oil & Gas and Petroleum, Public Sector, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Supply Chain & Logistics, and Others. The Infrastructure segment accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

By region, the global testing, inspection, and certification market are segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC acquires the leading market position.





The key players in the global testing, inspection, and certification market are

ALS Limited

Applus+

Bureau Veritas

DEKRA SE

DNV

Element Materials Technology

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group PLC

Mistras Group Inc.

SGS SA

TUV NORD GROUP

TUV SUD

UL LLC.

Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market: Segmentation

By Service Type

Testing

Inspection

Certification

By Sourcing Type

In-house

Outsourced

By Application

Consumer Goods & Retail

Agriculture & Food

Chemicals, Infrastructure

Energy & Power

Education

Government

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Mining

Oil & Gas and Petroleum

Public Sector

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Supply Chain & Logistics

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa





Market News

In June 2022, Intertek, a global leader in Total Quality Assurance, was awarded the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), the Middle East and North Africa's largest utility company, two ISO certificates for meeting international standards of ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 for Information Technology Service Management and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for Information Security Management. These were given to the organization to continue to uphold worldwide standards and grow its breadth across 68 different services within its Information Technology & Digital Transformation division.

In March 2022, Bureau Veritas India achieved a significant milestone by winning the contract to provide an Integrated Certification System for 2500 organic farms for SS Eco Agro Group (Khargone, Madhya Pradesh).





News Media

Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during The Forecast Period, 2019–2026





