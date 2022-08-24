Lighthouse Autism Center Partners with Dinosaur Adventure to Offer Tickets to South Bend Event
Lighthouse Autism Center, a leading provider of center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, announced a partnership with Dinosaur Adventure to offer free tickets to the Sept. 3 and 4 event at the South Bend Century Center.
Lighthouse Autism Center is partnering with Dinosaur Adventure to offer 40 tickets to children with autism and their families, as well as a sensory hour 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on both days of the event. The tickets will be offered to families currently enrolled at Lighthouse Autism Center.
Dinosaur Adventure offers a prehistoric exhibit with big dinosaurs and massive family fun. For two days only, guests will have the rare opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age. While giant dinosaurs are the “meat and bones” of the event, Dinosaur Adventure also features baby dinosaurs with which guests can interact.
Other activities at the event include a realistic fossil search, Jurassic jeep races, prehistoric themed obstacle courses, dinosaur rides, and more.
The event is open to the general public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 3 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at the South Bend Century Center, 120 Doctor M.L.K. Jr Blvd. Guests can expect the average adventure to last two to three hours. Tickets start at $25 and should be purchased in advance at www.dinosauradventure.com/south-bend. Most activities, except for the mining area and face painting, are unlimited with each child’s admission.
Lighthouse Autism Center is currently the largest ABA provider in Indiana with a network of locations across Indiana, southwest Michigan and central Illinois. Autism spectrum disorder is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders in the United States.
###
About Lighthouse Autism Center
Headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, Lighthouse was founded in 2012 by Gregg and Sandy Maggioli, the parents of a child with autism. Over the past ten years, Lighthouse has grown into a leading center-based provider of ABA therapy for children on the autism spectrum, with a network of centers across Indiana, southwestern Michigan and Illinois. As the largest ABA provider in the state of Indiana, Lighthouse has a reputation for bringing together compassionate care with clinical excellence, with autism therapy programs supported by a beautiful play-based environment that supports the best possible outcomes for children with autism. For more information about Lighthouse, visit the company's website at: www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
About Pinnacle Production Group
For more than 20 years, Pinnacle Productions Group has delivered over 1,000 shows across ten different industries, including family entertainment. These shows have attracted over 5 million attendees.
