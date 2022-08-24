Attorney General Paxton issued an advisory for the start of the new school year, reminding Texas public schools that mask mandates continue to be prohibited, pursuant to Governor Abbott’s executive order GA-38.

Attorney General Paxton has been steadfast in his defense of the Governor’s order. He will continue to stand up for the rule of law and the right of every student to learn free from harmful and unlawful mask mandates.

To read the full advisory click here.