Kerri Zane, Acclaimed TV Producer, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best TV Producer - 2022”

Emmy-Award Winning Producer Kerri Zane Pitching New Lifestyle Show

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kerri Zane, the acclaimed TV Producer, wins the Best of Los Angeles Award- "Best TV Producer - 2022", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed four years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Kerri Zane of KZ Enterprises into our BoLAA family."

With over twenty years of experience, she ran one of only a handful of female-owned production companies in Hollywood. She is a reality TV show development expert, internationally recognized speaker, spokesperson, Amazon, and #1 fiction best-selling author. Over the course of her media career, Kerri has served as executive producer for numerous television series. Kerri has served as the keynote speaker for organizations such as Coldwell Banker, Schwab financial advisors, and a presenter at the Texas Conference for Women and Southern California Women’s Health Conference to name a few. Kerri has also been quoted in a number of online and print publications like O Magazine, Ebony, Redbook, People.com, Scholastic Magazine, She Knows, Deseret News, AOL News, Yahoo Match and more. She is a Huffington Post and Blogher blogger, and Peter Greenberg Worldwide Online’s family travel expert.

Passionate about helping other single moms like herself, Kerri wanted to reach out to as many women as possible struggling through the trauma of divorce or the loss of a loved one. In 2010, seven years after her divorce, the passing of her father, her mother’s near-death experience and her brother’s cancer scare she took a hiatus from TV, Kerri returned to school receiving a Masters's Degree in Spiritual Psychology from the University of Santa Monica (2012). Simultaneously she wrote and published her Amazon Best Selling self-help book, “It Takes All 5: A Single Mom’s Guide to Finding the REAL One.” Since that time Kerri has been sharing her message, with the more than 10 million single moms across the United States, assisting these women in “rescripting” their lives for a happily ever after.

Kerri‘s latest creative effort a novel called “My Lover’s Keeper” is Book Soup’s #1 fiction paperback and dubbed the summer of 2016’s best beach reads. Inspired by real events the story is a laugh-out-loud, jaw-dropping dish on the upper-crust shiny world of Jen Gregory, an OC housewife who has it all. The perfect life. A loving husband and a hot, sexy lover. But then her lover decides he wants more. He’s looking for a real relationship. And it’s not her. She tells him she’s going to help. She hatches a plan to make him hers forever. But it backfires – He falls in love with her. Now Jen, the mistress of mean girls, has a new plan! She will get her lover back.