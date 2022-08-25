Refugees and Members of Vulnerable Populations in Toronto Benefit from 3,000 Care Packages in INC Care for Humanity
Five charitable organizations each received a CA$2,000-cheque from the FYM Foundation to assist their efforts in caring for their clients.
Samara Rakhraj of Homes First Society thanked the FYM Foundation for the CA$2,000 cheque that will go towards programming and support for their residents.
The second stop of the ongoing Care For Humanity tour, organized by the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ), aims to uplift and help people in needTORONTO, ON, CANADA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As inflation soars and food insecurity persists across Canada, members of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) through the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation recently prepared some 3,000 care packages for a Care For Humanity event held at 40 Carl Hall Road.
Guests included newcomers to Canada, including refugees, clients of various local food pantries, and non-profit organizations that provide services to those in need. They were treated to live music and performances, and food and refreshments before being given care packages which included food staples such as canned beans, tomatoes, soup, and soy protein.
To assist their efforts in caring for their clients, cheque donations of CA$2,000 were presented to five charitable organizations: Afghan Women’s Organization, ANSS Foundation, Flemingdon Food Bank, Homes First Society, and Project Share.
“On top of all the incredible care packages and food kits, we also were generously donated $2,000 by the (FYM) Foundation, which we're so grateful for. That is going to go back into all of our programming and support for our residents,“said Samara Rakhraj, the representative of Homes First Society. She continued, “I’m leaving with an even more sense of community … It’s just so nice to see that you’re supporting us as well as all these other amazing organizations."
One of the recipients, Tabitha Chege, who recently arrived in Canada from Kenya, said: “This event is unique ... coming together, servicing the community, gifting the community, loving them is a great deal … so I commend you guys."
Chege also shared her appreciation for the care she received: “We are going home with a lot of food. Living in a town which is quite expensive, especially for us newcomers … I don’t need to go to the stores to get any more food for the next week or two. So you have saved a life today. You have given someone food today, and how I pray you are going to continue the same heart, and the same giving hand.”
After watching videos about the humanitarian works of the INC and FYM Foundation, Tony Mozera, a newcomer from Uganda, said: “People here get to know what the foundation is doing … I didn’t know about this organization, but I’m happy that it’s global, it’s impacting (the) lives of people across the world."
Toronto, Ontario is the second stop of the Care For Humanity tour, which began in Ottawa, Ontario, and will continue to serve thousands more this month in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and then Vancouver, British Columbia, followed by Edmonton, Alberta.
“We chose Southern Ontario and Greater Toronto as the second stop for the Care For Humanity to extend the love and care of the Administration of the Church," said Supervising Minister of the Ecclesiastical District of Northwest California, Brother Eduardo Javier.
“You can see how happy they are because there is an organization ... to help ... to show their love. We are bringing back the glory to our Almighty God for the success of this Care For Humanity being conducted by the Church Of Christ through the mandate of our Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, because of the situation of the world nowadays."
The INC maintains multiple socio-civic platforms, such as “INC Giving“ and “Care For Humanity." The Felix Y. Manalo Foundation, the charitable arm of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) holds “Care For Humanity” events worldwide.
The Iglesia Ni Cristo was registered in the Philippines on July 27, 1914, by its first Executive Minister, Brother Felix Y. Manalo. In 108 years, the INC has spread to 162 countries and territories with its members belonging to 149 nationalities and races through the dynamic leadership of the Church’s Executive Minister Brother Eduardo V. Manalo.
About the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ
For more about the Church and its activities, please visit www.iglesianicristo.net and https://incmedia.org/press-room/
Public Information Office
CEBSI Canada
+1 647-500-6446
cebsi.canada@incmedia.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other