New Book Tackles Theme: Toxic Family or Not, The Grass Isn’t Greener in the Cult
A BREAK IN THE FOG by Molly Salans
It is a beautifully written story with themes of love, addiction, post-traumatic stress, and the true meaning of family. It will have its readers wide-eyed and hoping for the best.”UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The public has become more aware within this decade of the realities and hardships of cult life, as well as the dangers for those who wish to escape it. More celebrities have come forward with their stories of leaving cults, major religions, and big belief systems—such as Leah Remini, Nicole Kidman, and Will Smith—than ever before, drawing their supporters’ attention to the silent duress they were under, despite being in the public eye. This increased awareness is vital, and Molly Salans’ A Break in Fog is a thoughtful contribution to that growing conversation.
— Seattle Review
While it is classed as psychological fiction, the text is memoiristic in its subject matter, even if the details surrounding the characters differ from Salans’ experiences. It works as an insider’s look into the life of someone living in a cult, as well as how difficult, if not impossible, it can be to leave—not to mention the psychological struggle of putting it all behind you.
After being involved in a prominent cult during seven of the most formative years of her life, Molly found herself turning to her education for comfort and a new identity. Though she found her path through her Master’s in Education from Cambridge, she was haunted by what she witnessed, and she knew she had a story she needed to tell. A Break in the Fog became a unique representation of a terrifying cult, the dangers of escape, and the dysfunctional family unit in which Molly lived.
The fictional story follows Clara Greenwood, who is ready to graduate from college and open her own dance studio, despite her father’s lamented protests. But the story is darker than a disappointed father; in fact, with her mother dead, her sister addicted to drugs, and her bearing the weight of most of her family’s burdens, Clara’s condemning father seems like the least of her concerns. Longing for a way out and to start a new life, Clara attends a meeting to join a secret school called The Ancient Side of Ideas. And while Clara almost immediately notices concerning things from the inside of this new cult life, she finds herself charmed by one of its teachers, Damien, who convinces her to give up everything about her past. But when she finds herself more trapped by this new life than her old one, Clara wonders if she’ll ever find her way back out.
The San Francisco Review calls the book “a tale that truly shook me. Readers of serious fiction, or those seeking a deeper understanding of cults, would thoroughly enjoy this book.”
Adds the Seattle Review, "It is a beautifully written story with themes of love, addiction, post-traumatic stress, and the true meaning of family. It will have its readers wide-eyed and hoping for the best.”
“As a family therapist, psychoanalyst, and matriarch, I so appreciated and enjoyed the saga of the Greenwood family, and of course, Clara, whose struggle toward independence and love—of family and others—is so beautifully and seductively shared with the reader,” says Julie Tepper, PsyD, Psychoanalyst.
“A Break in the Fog is one of those rare family saga novels that once you begin, it’s hard to put down. The characters become more alive with each passing chapter until you cannot separate yourself from feeling like a part of their family drama. The ending broke my heart open. A worthy read for all," says Peter and Jamy Faust, Authors of The Constellation Approach
A Break in the Fog is available on Amazon and other popular retailers where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Molly Salans’ love of literature and deep spirituality led her to earn an M.Ed. from Cambridge college in 1989. Molly then went on to obtain her license in Marriage and Family Therapy from the Kantor Family Institute in 1991 and a license in Social Work from Boston University School of Social Work in 1995.
Her first book, Storytelling with Children in Crisis, is based on her social work experience in home-based crisis intervention. Prior to pursuing her education in counseling and social work, Molly was a member of a prominent cult for seven years. Though she left in 1982, her experiences as part of the group haunted her, leading her to write her newest book, a psychological fiction novel titled A Break in the Fog.
Though not autobiographical, her insider understanding of the way cults operate informed this integral part of the dysfunctional family narrative. Feeling this was a story she had to tell, Molly’s wish is for readers to find hope in the family’s quest for redemption.
