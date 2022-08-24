Gov. Doug Burgum, State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, House Tax Committee chairman Rep. Craig Headland and fellow legislators held a press conference on August 24 to announce a landmark tax relief plan that would replace the state’s individual income tax rates with a single, lower flat tax. For more information, see the joint press release.
You just read:
Burgum, Kroshus, Headland unveil historic plan to slash individual income taxes, save North Dakota taxpayers $250M per year
