Spine Bone Stimulators Market: Extensive Analysis Allow Companies To Strategically Plan Their Business Moves

The spine bone stimulators market size was valued at $487.80 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $665.55 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2%.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global spine bone stimulators market generated $487.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $665.5 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in the incidence of spinal cord disorder, rapid escalation in geriatric population, increase in incidence of spinal deformities, and upsurge in need for adequate healthcare facilities drive the growth of the global spine bone stimulators market. However, availability substitute, fixation instrumentation during fusion & non-union fractures, and high initial cost of these devices hamper the market growth. Contrarily, rise in awareness of newly developed technologies and upsurge in healthcare expenditure are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The report segments the spine bone stimulators industry based on device type, end user, and region. On the basis of device type, the market is bifurcated into non-invasive and invasive stimulators. By end user, it is divided into hospital, specialty clinic and other. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

On the basis of device type, the non-invasive spinal stimulators segment held the highest market share in 2020 accounting for more than four-fifths of the total market share and is expected to continue its leadership position over the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of end-user, the hospital segment will account for the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total market share and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. However, the specialty clinics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.0% between 2021 and 2030.

Opportunities for spine bone stimulator market are rapid escalation in geriatric population, increase in incidence of spinal deformities, and upsurge in need for adequate healthcare facilities are expected to drive the demand for spinal bone stimulators in the near future. In addition, emerging nations need to focus on cost-effectiveness and scalability to cater to the needs of the growing patient pool.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY:

On the basis of spine bone stimulators market analysis, among device type, the non-invasive bone stimulator segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

On the basis of end user, the hospital segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the spine bone stimulators market focus on expanding their business operations in emerging countries with new product launches as a preferred strategy. The major companies profiled in the report include Aetna, Inc., Bioventus LLC, DJO Global, Inc., elizur Corporation, IGEA S.p.A., Medtronic plc, Orchid Medical, Inc., Orthofix International N.V., Ossatec Benelux B.V., Smith & Nephew plc, Verve Consulting Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Region-wise, North America accounted for the major spine bone stimulators market share in 2020, and is expected to be dominant during the forecast period, owing to increase in the geriatric population, rise in patient awareness about reliable spine fusion surgeries, and growth in incidence of spinal disorders such as osteoporosis and arthritis boost the spinal bone stimulators markets.

