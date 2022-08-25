Stephen Barto joins Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management as SVP & Financial Advisor

Steve cares deeply about helping his clients achieve their financial goals; his passion and expertise will be a strong asset to Seventy2 Capital.” — Linda Whittington, Partner, Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a fast growing, independent wealth management practice in the Washington – Baltimore region, announced today that Stephen (Steve) Barto joins their firm as a Senior Vice President and Financial Advisor, growing the Seventy2 Capital team in Tysons, VA.

Linda Whittington, Partner and Financial Advisor, stated “We are excited to have another seasoned professional join our team in Tysons. Steve cares deeply about helping his clients achieve their financial goals; his passion and expertise will be a strong asset to Seventy2 Capital.”

Prior to joining Seventy2 Capital, Steve served for fifteen years as a Financial Advisor and First Vice President - Investments with Wells Fargo Advisors. Before that, he was a Financial Advisor at UBS Financial Services and Merrill Lynch.

When asked about his new position at Seventy2 Capital, Steve said, “Joining the Seventy2 Capital team is an exciting opportunity, as it puts me in an even better position to serve my clients.”

Steve received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia – Darden Graduate School of Business Administration and his Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from Michigan State University. Prior to working as a Financial Advisor, Steve served in the Navy for seven years on active duty and nineteen years in the reserves.

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD. With decades of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals and families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CFA(R), CIMA(R), CFP(R), CAIA(R), and national industry awards. Visit Seventy2 Capital.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 20 years, Wells Fargo Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. WFAFN uses the trade name Wells Fargo Advisors. Any other referenced entity is a separate entity from WFAFN. www.wfafinet.com.

