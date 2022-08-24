Assistant Secretary Medina’s Travel to New York

On Thursday, August 25, Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina will travel to New York, New York, in support of negotiations on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction (BBNJ) agreement. Assistant Secretary Medina will meet with stakeholders and delegations to reinforce the United States’ commitment to ocean conservation and biodiversity and discuss the importance of the BBNJ agreement in helping the world achieve the goal of conserving or protecting at least 30 percent of the global ocean by 2030.

For press inquiries, contact OES-PA-DG@state.gov.