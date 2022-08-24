Gov. Wolf Celebrates Biden Infrastructure Law Investments with White House Infrastructure Coordinator

​Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to celebrate federal investments in Pennsylvania thanks to the Biden Infrastructure Law.

"Infrastructure affects everything we do, from where we live and work, to how we visit our family and friends, to the food we eat and the water we drink," said Gov. Wolf. "An investment in infrastructure is an investment in our communities and the people who live there. The Biden Administration has made historic investments in infrastructure, including here in Pennsylvania, and we will continue to capitalize on this historic opportunity by working with local communities to identify needs and build solutions that work for our people."

The governor and Landrieu were joined today by Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan, PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian, Coatesville City Council President Linda Lavender-Norris, and stakeholder group For Our Future.

"There is no question that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a game-changer for Pennsylvania's transportation," said Gramian. "An investment in a safe and reliable transportation network is an investment in ourselves and in each other, and we're grateful for what these new federal funds will bring to our commonwealth."

Based on historic formula funding, the White House anticipates Pennsylvania receiving the following infrastructure improvements with federal funding:

Repair and rebuild roads and bridges with a focus on climate change mitigation, resilience, equity, and safety for all users, including cyclists and pedestrian Based on formula funding, Pennsylvania would expect to receive $11.3 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $1.6 billion for bridge replacement and repairs.



Improve health, sustainable transportation options. Through formula funding, Pennsylvania expects to receive $2.8 billion over five years to improve public transportation options across the commonwealth.



Help connect every Pennsylvanian to reliable high-speed internet. Pennsylvania will receive a minimum allocation of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the commonwealth, including providing access to the at least 394,000 Pennsylvanians who currently lack coverage. Additionally, 23 percent of Pennsylvanians will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.



Prepare more of our infrastructure for the impacts of climate change, cyber-attacks, and extreme weather events. Based on historical formula funding levels, Pennsylvanian will expect to receive $49 million over five years to protect against wildfires and $26 million to protect against cyber-attacks. Pennsylvanians will also benefit from the bill's historic $3.5 billion national investment in weatherization which will reduce energy costs for families.



Deliver clean drinking water to Pennsylvanians. Based on the traditional state revolving fund formula, Pennsylvania will expect to receive $1.4 billion over five years to improve water infrastructure and ensure clean, safe drinking water throughout the commonwealth.



