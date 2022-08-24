Premium Chocolate Market to Reach USD 65.63 billion with Registering a CAGR of 9.50%

Global Premium Chocolate Market

Premium Chocolate Market High Demand and Forecast Study – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

DBMR has recently updated the Premium Chocolate Market research report gives the knowledge of all the above factors with transparent, wide-ranging, and supreme quality market studies. This market report also provides a list of major competitors along with the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing this industry. For a booming business, it is quite necessary to get knowledgeable about consumers' demands, preferences, attitudes, and their varying tastes about the particular product. The report endows a wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market's constant developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and import/export. A range of markets, marketing strategies, trends, future products, and rising opportunities are taken into consideration while studying the market and generating market reports.

Global Premium Chocolate Market Analysis and Size

The premium chocolate market was valued at USD 31.76 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 65.63 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Online Stores are expected to witness high growth owing to the high adoption of e-commerce among people. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Premium Chocolate Market Includes: Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (Switzerland), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), The Hershey Company (US), Ferrero (Italy), Mars Inc. (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Vosges Haut-Chocolate (US), Teuscher (Switzerland), Yildiz Holding (Turkey), Hotel Chocolat (UK), Artisan Confections Company (US), Mondelez International, Inc. (US), Neuhaus (Belgium), Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan), Guylian (Belgium), Lotte Corporation (South Korea), Cemoi (France), Moonstruck Chocolate (US), French Broad Chocolates (US), and Mast Brothers (US), among others

Global Premium Chocolate Market Definition

Premium chocolates refer to the type of chocolates that make use of high-quality fine ingredients with superior craftsmanship. These chocolates are generally available in various variants, including milk, white, and dark, with exotic flavors such as honey, espresso, raspberry, peanut butter, mint, honey, blueberry, and pomegranate.

In the recent years, companies have been emphasizing on aesthetically- pleasing packages that can easily be customized depending on customer preferences. Consumers are more and more inclining towards personalized chocolates.

Premium Chocolate Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Health Consciousness

The rise in the health consciousness among population acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of premium chocolate market. The consumption of chocolate is known to improve your brain function, and boost your immune and cardiovascular health. Chocolate is known to aid improving memory, enhancing the ability to focus, boosting blood circulation to the brain, relieving stress and controlling anxiety levels.

Preference for Packaged Food

The rise in consumption of packaged food items owing to the hectic lifestyles and changing dietary preferences accelerate the market growth. The high consumption of chocolate among population who have busy working lifestyle as they can be consumed directly assist in the growth of market.

Organic Chocolate

The rise in demand for organic, sugar-free, gluten-free and vegan variants owing to the growing health consciousness among individuals further influences the market. Leading manufactures offering limited-edition premium chocolates fortified with high-quality grains and nuts have a positive impact of premium chocolate market.

Additionally, change in lifestyle, increase in the disposable income and rise in awareness regarding the benefits of the beverage positively affect the premium chocolate market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, rise in awareness of online retailing and associated benefits such as availability of attractive discounts extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, launch of quality and healthier premium chocolates will further expand the market.

Restraints/Challenges Global Premium Chocolate Market

On the other hand, fluctuating price of cocoa beans is expected to obstruct market growth. Also, stringent regulations are projected to challenge the premium chocolate market is projected to challenge the premium chocolate market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This premium chocolate market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on premium chocolate market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Recent Developments

Mondelez International Inc launched Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Mousse in January’2021. These mousse were launched under premium chocolate segment for the consumers on the lookout for innovative and unique experiences.

Ferrero Group launched the premium gifting brand ‘Ferrero Rocher Moments’ in India October’2020. The launch was initiated to expand the existing portfolio. These newly launched chocolates aim to offer an enjoyable and light-hearted experience to their consumers.

Global Premium Chocolate Market Scope and Market Size

The premium chocolate market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

On the basis of product type, the premium chocolate market is segmented into dark premium chocolate, white and milk premium chocolate.

Based on distribution channel, the premium chocolate market is segmented into supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores and others.

Some Of The Major Highlights Of Toc Covers:-

Introduction

Assumptions and Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Key Insights

Premium Chocolate Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product

Premium Chocolate Market Analysis and Forecast, By Detector

Premium Chocolate Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology

Premium Chocolate Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application

Premium Chocolate Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user

Premium Chocolate Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

North America Premium Chocolate Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe Premium Chocolate Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Premium Chocolate Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America Premium Chocolate Market Analysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa Premium Chocolate Market Analysis and Forecast

Competitive Landscape

Continued…

