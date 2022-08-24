Radar Market Trends, Industry Opportunities, Regional Analysis, Future Scope, Key Players and Forecast 2029

Radar market

Radar Market is segmented on the basis of type, range, band, and application

Radar consists of a transmitter for producing an electromagnetic signal radiated into space by an antenna. Global radar market was valued at USD 36.46 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 57.38 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The defense and aerospace accounts for the largest segment in the end use industry owing to the need for detection systems used for military entails surveillance.

Radar refers to an electromagnetic system that assists in detecting the location and distance of objects. It uses radio waves to determine the angle, speed, and spread of an object that falls within its radius. Radar systems are majorly used in industrial applications due to their high robustness in measuring, angles and velocities.

Segmentation : Global Radar Market

The radar market is segmented on the basis of type, range, band, and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Detection and Search

Targeting Radars

Weather Sensing Radars

Navigational Radars

Mapping Radars

Others

On the basis of type, the radar market is segmented into detection and search, targeting radars, weather sensing radars, navigational radars, mapping radars, and others.

Range

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

On the basis of range, the radar market is segmented into short range, medium range, and long range.

Band

L-band

S-band

C-band

X-band

Ku-band

Ka-band

Others

On the basis of band, the radar market is segmented into L-band, S-band, C-band, X-band, Ku-band, Ka-band, and others.

Application

Defense and Aerospace

Marine

Weather Forecasting

Remote Sensing

Automotive

Others

On the basis of application, the radar market is segmented into defense and aerospace, marine, weather forecasting, remote sensing, automotive, and others.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Some of the major players operating in the radar market are Sensors & Software Inc. (Canada), Guideline Geo (Sweden), Chemring Group PLC (UK), GSSI Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc. (US), HEXAGON (Sweden), US Radar (US), Radiodetection Ltd., (UK), PENETRADAR CORPORATION (US), Utsi Electronics (UK), Geoscanners AB (Sweden), Groundradar (Spain), Proceq (Switzerland), ImpulseRadar (Sweden), Transient Technologies (Ukraine), 3D-Radar (Norway), Maverick Inspection Ltd. (Canada), Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, LLC (US), Exploration Instruments LLC (US), MALA GPR Australia (Australia), SSI Services UK Ltd. (UK), and Japan Radio Co (Japan), among others.

Key Questions Answered

What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Radar Market Growth & Sizing?

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Radar Market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Radar Market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Radar Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

