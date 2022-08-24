Syringes Market to Reach USD $32,394.74 Million by 2027 | Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 9.6%

global syringes markett

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global syringes market size was valued at $15,340 Million in 2019, and is projected to reach $32,394.74 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.6 % from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in incidence of needle stick injuries, increase in awareness about smart syringes, and high-end technological advancements drive the growth of the global syringes market. However, high cost and unaffordability of safety syringes and alternative modes of drug delivery hider the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in need for safety syringes in emerging countries is anticipated to usher a plethora of opportunities for the market players.

Covid-19 scenario-

The market has witnessed disruptions in the manufacturing of syringes during the covid-19 outbreak, which in turn resulted in the shortage of syringe supply globally.

However, the demand for syringes is anticipated to skyrocket post covid. Also, with the regulations eased off the global syringes market is expected to recover soon.

The global syringes market is segmented into type, usage, material, end use, and region Based on product type, the market is categorized into general syringes, specialized syringes, and others. The specialized syringes segment held lion’s share in 2019, with more than two-thirds of the global syringes market share, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. Furthermore, the same segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The disposable syringes segment to lead the trail-

Based on usage, the disposable syringes segment contributed to 90% of the global syringes market revenue in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by 2027. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.8% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its role in reducing the risk of infection, which is high while using reusable syringes, and economical costs as compared to reusable syringes

North America had the major share in 2019-

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, garnering more than two-fifths of the global syringes market. This is due to increase in demand for advanced syringes, availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and presence of major giants in the region. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.8% from 2020 to 2027, owing to improvement in healthcare infrastructure, rise in number of hospitals equipped with advanced medical facilities, development of the R&D sector, rise in healthcare reforms, and technological advancements in the field of healthcare.

Frontrunners in the industry-

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health Inc

Gerresheimer AG

Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd.

Medline Industries, Inc

Nipro Corporation (Nipro Medical Corporation)

Retractable Technologies, Inc

Smith's Group Plc

Terumo Corporation (Terumo Medical Corporation)

