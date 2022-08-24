LATAM laboratory equipment and disposables market Evolving Industry Trends and Key Insights by 2027

LATAM laboratory equipment and disposables market was valued at $1,759 Mn in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,831 Mn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the LATAM laboratory equipment and disposables market is attributed to increase in geriatric population and rise in incidences of HIV, cancer, tuberculosis, and other such diseases. Furthermore, surge in investments by governments in healthcare system and hospitals related to laboratory diagnosis are some of the factors that contribute to the growth of the market.

The LATAM laboratory equipment and disposables market size was valued at $1,759 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,831 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6656

Advancements in technologiesfor laboratory equipment, increase in investments in private and public healthcare, and supportive insurance policiesdrive the growth of the LATAM laboratory equipment and disposables market. In addition, research and development activities related to life science and biotechnology supplement the market growth. However, high costsrelated to technologically advanced laboratory equipment and scarcity of clinical laboratories in some countries hinder the market growth. On the other hand, adoption of clinical diagnostics testing in the Latin Americaregion and untapped potential in emerging economies create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

As researchers are working relentlessly to develop a vaccine and potential treatments for Covid-19, there has been a significant demand for different laboratory equipment.

Health governing bodies such as WHO released laboratory testing guidelines for Covid-19 in suspected cases.

As the countries raise their responses to determine, manage, and treat increasing cases of Covid-19, acquiring sufficient laboratory equipment and disposables has become a major part of strategy.

The factors that drive the growth of the LATAM laboratory equipment and disposables market include technological advancements in laboratory equipment and surge in private and public healthcare investments. In addition, favorable insurance policies related to laboratory equipment and surge in research related to life science and biotechnology boost the market growth. However, high costs of technologically advanced laboratory equipment and dearth of clinical laboratories in some nations are expected to hamper the LATAM laboratory equipment and disposables market growth. Furthermore, growth in adoption of clinical diagnostics testing worldwide and high market potential in emerging economies provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Based on end user, the clinical diagnostics centers segment held the highest share with more than three-fifths of the LATAM laboratory equipment and disposables market revenue in 2019, and is expected to continue its dominant position throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the forensics industrysegment would grow at the largest CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region,Brazil accounted for the highest share with more than one-third of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2027.However, Panama is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Costa Rica, and rest of Latin America.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6656

Leading players analyzed in the LATAM laboratory equipment and disposables market include Agilent Technologies, Inc.,Bruker Corp, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, Danaher Corp, Sartorius AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Thermofisher Scientific Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, and Waters Corp.

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan LATAM laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market

South Korea LATAM laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market

Singapore LATAM laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market

China LATAM laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market

Indonesia LATAM laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market

Australia LATAM laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market

Taiwan LATAM laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.