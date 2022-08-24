Rare Nest Gallery Chicago Presents Hauptschein / Segedin Self Portraits September 10th David Hauptshein Self Portrait #658 10-18-21 Leopold Segedin Self Portrait "Confrontation" Mixed Media on Panel at Rare Nest Gallery Chicago

HAUPTSCHEIN / SEGEDIN: SELF PORTRAITS Exhibition at Rare Nest Gallery Chicago Hauptschein (71) and Segedin (95) overcome challenges with vision.

Both artists have engaged in deep explorations of self-representation that combine introspection and extraversion and face challenges in age, vision, and a fear of invisibility.” — Keith Bringe, Rare Nest Gallery Director

HAUPTSCHEIN / SEGEDIN: SELF PORTRAITS

Exhibition at Rare Nest Gallery Chicago / Opening September 10th, 2022

Rare Nest Gallery presents a two-person exhibition of self-portraits by Leo Segedin and David Hauptschein.

Both artists have engaged in deep explorations of self-representation that combine introspection and extraversion.

Both artists face challenges in age, vision, ableness, and a fear of invisibility. What can we learn from their perspectives? Hauptschein (71) and Segedin (95) overcome substantial challenges with their vision. Segedin was diagnosed with dry macular degeneration over a decade ago. Hauptschein, 72, developed an undiagnosed eye ailment, which makes it difficult for him do eye-straining work. Courageous artists accommodating age with disability, adaptation, and the enduring, triumphant impulse to create are explored in this exhibition. The exhibition will be accompanied by additional complementary events and visits to the artists’ studios.

David Hauptschein

David Hauptschein (1951, Philadelphia) is a Chicago-based artist, playwright, and screenwriter. He has published three volumes of his pictures: The Unreality Show (2021), Altered Ego: Self Portraits (2020), and The Mask Behind the Mask (2017). He has also published two collections of his plays, An Alchemy of Flesh and Other Plays (2021) and When the Walls Have Ears and Other Plays (2020). Most recently, in 2020, Hauptschein wrote the screenplay for Country of Hotels, a feature length film directed by Julio Maria Martino.

Leo Segedin

Leopold Segedin (Chicago, 1927) received his BFA (1948) and MFA (1950) from the University of Illinois. He has taught at the University of Illinois, U.S. Army Engineers, and at Northeastern Illinois University (1955-87). He is Art Professor Emeritus at Northeastern Illinois University. He retired from teaching in 1987. Mr. Segedin has been an exhibiting artist since 1947, his works having been shown at museums including the Art Institute of Chicago, the Corcoran Art Gallery in Washington, D.C. and the Milwaukee Art Institute. He has had a number of solo shows and has won awards at several museums including the Art Institute.

Please join us at Rare Nest Gallery for an opening reception with the artists on Saturday, September 10th from

5:00 – 9:00 PM. Reservations are required and space is limited. Visit the Gallery webpage for more information: rarenestgallery.com

