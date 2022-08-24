Industrial Adhesives Market growing at a CAGR of 6.3% | Keep on top of Market Trends and Discover New Market Insights

Industrial Adhesives Market Trend

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead position by 2027.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand from the packaging sector and rise of the automotive industry in developing countries fuel the global industrial adhesives market. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead position by 2027. Manufacturing activities of industrial adhesives have been hindered due to lockdown imposed by many countries. In addition, supply chain has been disrupted to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Industrial Adhesives Market by Composition (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Vinyl, Acrylic, and Others), Type (Water-based Adhesives, Solvent-based Adhesives, Hot-melt Adhesives, and Others), and End-use Industry (Packaging Industry, Construction Industry, Automotive Industry, Electrical & Electronics, and Others: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027.” According to the report, the global industrial adhesives industry garnered $39.0 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $54.9 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The industrial adhesives market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the industrial adhesives market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the industrial adhesives market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The vinyl segment accounted for the highest share, holding more than one-third of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes segments including polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic, and others.

Some ruling enterprises in the global industrial adhesives market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global industrial adhesives industry include 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Arkema S.A., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller, Jowat SE, Parker Hannifin Corp, Wacker Chemie AG, Pidilite Industries Limited, and Delo.

The water-based adhesives segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global industrial adhesives market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to rise in demand from various end-use industries such as construction, aerospace, and others.

