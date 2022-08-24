The RNAi therapeutics and technologies market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20%, till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

The success of currently approved RNAi drugs has encouraged researchers to explore the therapeutic potential of RNAi therapeutics and associated technologies, enabling their implementation in precision medicine for the treatment of several clinical conditions

Over time, significant strides have been made to carry out research to explore the RNA interference mechanism. Further, several RNAi therapies are being investigated as potential therapeutic agents for the treatment of conditions associated with gene expression. In addition, there have been several advancements in technology platforms to enable the development and delivery of these therapies. Overall, this domain is anticipated to gain significant traction, in the foreseen future.

Key Market Insights

More than 200 RNAi drug candidates are currently under development

Over 75% of the drugs are based on siRNA molecules. Of these, 63% are being evaluated in early stages of development. It is worth mentioning that most of the therapies are being developed for the treatment of oncological disorders. Further, majority of such therapies (41%) are delivered via the subcutaneous route.

Over 45 companies claim to be engaged in the development of RNAi therapeutics , globally

Since 2006, 25 companies have been established in this domain. Further, around 43% of the RNAi therapeutics developers are small firms. In addition, majority (58%) of these players are based in North America, primarily in the US.

~2,100 patents have been filed / granted for RNAi therapeutics, since 2016

Owing to the rising research efforts of several industry and non-industry players engaged in this domain, around 39% of the patents focused on RNAi therapeutics were filed / granted in North America, primarily in the US. This was followed by the patents filed / granted in Asia-Pacific (31%) and Europe (10%).

Partnership activity in RNAi Therapeutics market has increased at an annualized rate of >9%, during 2014 - 2021

It is worth mentioning that the maximum number of partnerships were inked in 2021. Further, research and development agreements emerged as the most popular type of partnership model adopted by RNAi therapeutics developers, representing over 29% of the total instances.

USD 8.5+ billion has been invested by both private and public investors, since 2014

The maximum funding amount was raised through secondary offerings (42%), debt financing (19%) and private equity (13%), during the period 2014-2021. Interestingly, around 87% of the funding instances were reported by players based in the US.

170+ clinical trials evaluating RNAi therapies have been registered, worldwide

The clinical research activity (in terms of number of trials registered) increased at a CAGR of 43%, during the period 2014-2021. Of the total number of trials, close to 39% have already been completed, while 59% studies are presently active.

Global demand for RNAi therapeutics is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18%, during 2022-2035

The commercial demand for RNAi therapeutics is projected to increase at a CAGR of 18%. Further, the demand for siRNA therapeutics is projected to increase at a CAGR of 15%, during the period 2025-2035.

North America is anticipated to capture over ~81% of the global market share in 2035

In 2035, close to 27% of the market revenues are expected to be generated from sales of therapeutics being developed to target genetic disorders. Further, therapies designed for subcutaneous route of administration are expected to occupy a larger share (83%) of the overall market in 2035.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in the development of RNAi therapeutics ?

? Which drugs are being evaluated across early and late stages of development?

Which are the key therapeutic areas targeted by RNAi based drugs?

Which technology platforms / delivery systems are being used for the development and delivery of RNAi therapeutics?

Which are the most active trial sites (in terms of number of clinical studies being conducted) for RNAi therapeutics?

Who are the key opinion leaders / experts engaged in the field of RNAi therapeutics ?

? Which companies are actively filing patents to drive innovation in the field of RNAi therapeutics?

What type of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

Who are the key investors in this domain?

Which commercialization strategies are most commonly adopted by RNAi therapy developers, across different stages of product development?

Who are the key service providers engaged in the RNAi therapeutics domain?

domain? How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the RNAi therapeutics and technologies market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Key Therapeutic Areas

Oncological Disorders

Genetic Disorders



Metabolic Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Ophthalmic Disorders

Others

Routes of Administration

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Topical

Intradermal

Types of RNAi Molecules

siRNA

shRNA

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World

The research includes detailed profiles of 9 drugs being developed by key players (listed below); each profile features an overview of the drug, details related to the technology employed, current development status of the candidate and recent clinical trial results.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Gradalis

Novartis

Suzhou Ribo Life Sciences

Sylentis

