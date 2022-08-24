The Global Intraoperative Imaging Market to Register Growth at a CAGR of 5.68% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The intraoperative imaging market is expected to boost owing to the rise in surgical volume globally. Moreover, growing approval and product launches of the various intraoperative imaging systems are also projected to augment the market for the global intraoperative imaging market in the upcoming years.

The intraoperative imaging market is expected to boost owing to the rise in surgical volume globally. Moreover, growing approval and product launches of the various intraoperative imaging systems are also projected to augment the market for the global intraoperative imaging market in the upcoming years.

DelveInsight's Intraoperative Imaging Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, Intraoperative imaging market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key Intraoperative Imaging companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Intraoperative Imaging Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global intraoperative imaging market during the forecast period.

Notable intraoperative imaging companies such as General Electric Company, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker, Brainlab AG, NeuroLogica Corp., Shimadzu Corporation, DMS Imaging, Hologic, Inc., Eurocolumbus srl., IMRIS, FUJIFILM Holdings, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Globus Medical, Inc., Activ Surgical, BPL Medical Technologies, SternMed GmbH, AADCO Medical, Inc. , and several others are currently operating the intraoperative imaging market.

In December 2021, GE Healthcare acquired BK Medical, an innovator in global intraoperative imaging and surgical navigation, used to guide clinicians during minimally invasive and robotic surgeries and to visualize deep tissue during neuro and abdominal surgery procedures and in ultrasound urology.

In August 2021, Globus Medical, Inc., a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, was granted 510(k) clearance by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Excelsius3D™, an intelligent intraoperative 3-in-1 imaging system.

In April 2021, Activ Surgical received FDA 510(k) clearance for ActivSight, an intraoperative imaging module for enhanced surgical visualization.

received FDA 510(k) clearance for ActivSight, an intraoperative imaging module for enhanced surgical visualization. Thus, owing to such developments in the market, there will be rapid growth observed in the intraoperative imaging market during the forecast period.

Intraoperative Imaging

Intraoperative imaging systems provide real-time monitoring during surgery, allowing surgeons to reduce procedure time and errors. These imaging systems have transformed traditional surgical techniques by providing precise treatment guidance to ensure the safety of vital structures while achieving the best possible outcome for patients. As intraoperative imaging systems, various imaging techniques such as ultrasound, MRI, and others could be used.

Intraoperative Imaging Market Insights

The global intraoperative imaging market is studied geographically in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America currently leads the global intraoperative imaging market in terms of revenue share and is expected to maintain this position throughout the study period. This dominance is due to the increasing burden of the region's population suffering from various disorders that necessitate surgical intervention as treatment.

Furthermore, key players such as Medtronic and GE Healthcare actively manufacturing intraoperative imaging systems, and their strategic business activities such as collaborations, acquisitions, product launches, and approval, among others, are expected to drive the regional intraoperative imaging market.

Intraoperative Imaging Market Dynamics

The global intraoperative imaging market is expected to expand rapidly as the prevalence of various disorders such as orthopedic disorders, cancer, and others rise. Furthermore, the increase in preferences for minimally invasive procedures, technological advancement in the intraoperative imaging product arena, and increasing investments and funding for the development of intraoperative imaging systems, among other factors, are some of the factors that will propel the intraoperative imaging market for these systems during the forecast period (2022–2027).

Additionally, the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak has slowed the global intraoperative imaging market in its early stages. Some of the reasons for the sluggish intraoperative imaging market growth include nationwide lockdown, canceled or denied elective surgeries to prevent infection transmission, and a disrupted supply chain due to logistical restrictions across the border.

Scope of the Intraoperative Imaging Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2019–2027

2019–2027 Market Segmentation By Product Type: Intraoperative CT, Intraoperative MRI, Intraoperative Ultrasound, C-Arm System, Others

Intraoperative CT, Intraoperative MRI, Intraoperative Ultrasound, C-Arm System, Others Market Segmentation By Application: Neurosurgery, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgery, Oncology Surgery, ENT Surgery, Others

Neurosurgery, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgery, Oncology Surgery, ENT Surgery, Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Intraoperative Imaging Companies: General Electric Company, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker, Brainlab AG, NeuroLogica Corp., Shimadzu Corporation, DMS Imaging, Hologic, Inc., Eurocolumbus srl., IMRIS, FUJIFILM Holdings, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Globus Medical, Inc., Activ Surgical, BPL Medical Technologies, SternMed GmbH, AADCO Medical, Inc., among others

DelveInsight Analysis: The intraoperative imaging market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% to reach USD 2.27 billion by 2027.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Intraoperative Imaging Market 7 Intraoperative Imaging Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Intraoperative Imaging Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

