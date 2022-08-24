The Georgia Department of Community Affairs/Georgia Serves Announces $7 Million in AmeriCorps Funding for Georgia

The State of Georgia announced today that it has received $7,260,916 in AmeriCorps funding from AmeriCorps, a federal agency.

These grants will put 605 AmeriCorps Members on the ground to serve with twenty-five (25) organizations. AmeriCorps members will tackle some of the toughest problems in Georgia including education, economic opportunities, healthy futures, homelessness, people living with disabilities, financial literacy, and environmental issues.

The following organizations were awarded grants for 2022-2023 to implement AmeriCorps programs in Georgia:

AmeriCorps - Covenant House Georgia $ 214,383

Breakthrough Collaborative AmeriCorps Program $ 284,991

CASA De Maryland, Inc. - CASA AmeriCorps Planning Grant (GA) $75,000

Central Georgia Council, Boy Scouts of America $141,910

Community Action For Improvement AmeriCorps GA $172,754

Communities in Schools of Georgia - AmeriCorps Foundations Tutorial Program $191,994

Dekalb County Board of Health – Public Health AmeriCorps Grant $460,800

Extra Special People, Inc. - ESP AmeriCorps Program $305,269

Georgia State University Research Foundation Inc. - T.E.E.M.S. AmeriCorps $198,932

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, Inc. - GoodwillSR AmeriCorps Program $130,895

Hands on Atlanta, Inc. - Hands on Atlanta AmeriCorps $1,022,334

National Wildlife Federation - NWF - AmeriCorps Georgia Planning Grant $75,000

New American Pathways - AmeriCorps Project RISE $331,944

One World Link - OWL Public Health Corps – Public Health AmeriCorps Grant $880,474

One World Link - Rural Georgia AmeriCorps $889,888

Relay Graduate School of Education - AmeriCorps Georgia Relay Teaching Residency $100,000

SEWA International Atlanta - Sewa International AmeriCorps Atlanta $213,962

The Christian City, Inc.- Christian City AmeriCorps Georgia $143,924

The Salvation Army, A Georgia Corporation - AmeriCorps Georgia $75,000

Teach for America - Metro Atlanta $90,000

The Scholarship Academy - AmeriCorps Financial Aid Awareness Program $259,724

University of Georgia - Georgia 4-H/AmeriCorps Project $496,800

University of Georgia Research Foundation, Inc.- UGA AmeriCorps Georgia Planning Grant $74,866

Youth Villages-Inner Harbour Campus - Youth Villages AmeriCorps Program $246,117 Volunteer Generation Fund in Partnership with Hands On Atlanta $183,955

TOTAL $7,260,916

AmeriCorps’ unique model means that the grants announced today will leverage an additional $5 million (approximately) from the private sector, foundations, and other sources – further increasing the return on the federal investment.

In addition, CNCS will provide close to $6 million in Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards for the AmeriCorps members funded by these grants. After completing a full term of service, full-time AmeriCorps members may receive an award of approximately $6,495 that they may use to pay for college or to pay off student loans. Awards vary based on members’ status such as full-time or less than full-time.

Every year, approximately 75,000 AmeriCorps members serve through 21,000+ schools, nonprofits, and community and faith-based organizations across the country. These citizens have played a critical role in the recovery of communities affected by disasters and helped thousands of first-generation college students access higher education. They also tutor and mentor young people, connect veterans to jobs, care for seniors, reduce crime and revive cities, fight the opioid epidemic, and meet other critical needs.

Since the program’s inception in 1994, more than 1 million Americans have served, providing more than 1.5 billion hours of service, and earned more than $3.6 billion in education scholarships, more than $1 billion of which has been used to pay back student debt. Those interested in joining AmeriCorps can learn more at AmeriCorps.gov/Join.

AmeriCorps is a federal agency that engages millions of Americans in service through its AmeriCorps and Senior Corps programs and leads the nation's volunteering and service efforts. For more information, visit AmeriCorps.gov.