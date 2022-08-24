Animal Microbiome Market worth $ 12.4 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Animal Microbiome Market Research Report Global Animal Microbiome Market Revenue Forecast by Segment

The global animal microbiome market is valued at US$ 5.75 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 12.4 Billion by 2030

Major market players operating in the animal microbiome market include Animal Biome, Inc., ANIZOME LLC, Cargill, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, NomNomNow Inc., Novozymes A/S, Orion Pharma Animal Health,” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Animal Microbiome Market- by Products (Phage Therapy Product, Functional Food (Probiotics, Prebiotics and Others), Sequencing Platforms, Feed Additives/Functional Ingredients, Alternative Proteins and Alternative Feed, and Other Innovative Microbiome Products and Therapies), Application (Disease Therapeutics, Diagnostics, and Nutrition), Animal Type (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquaculture, and Pets), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global animal microbiome market is valued at US$ 5.75 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 12.4 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.0% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1046

Sustainability in the animal sector has garnered increased attention in recent years, and the microbiome has become a sought-after target for products to boost animal production output and sustainability. Studying the microbial populations that reside inside animals is the aim of animal microbiome research, which aims to ascertain the function of these microorganisms in health, illness, and development. The animal microbiome is crucial for healthy digestion, immunological function, and gastrointestinal function in animals. The importance of the gut for overall health is highlighted by the fact that 70% of immune cells in chickens are located in the gastrointestinal system. The gut microbiome and animal health also impact animal productivity and microbiological safety.

The requirement to identify, treat, and prevent diseases in companion animals and livestock and the rise in pet ownership are driving the market's expansion. The sector is rapidly growing due to rising pet ownership and an increase in the number of animals over the previous year. Dietary supplements that promote immunological health have gained popularity recently. As pet expenditure rises, the need for the animal microbiome is projected to grow with the demand for safe and nutritional products to maintain pets' health. The increased focus on innovation in animal health has improved market development prospects in several ways. The introduction of microbiome DNA sequencing and advanced bioinformatic analysis are two technological advancements in the animal microbiome that are considered when estimating market growth. Increased demand for meat and meat products, growing concern over antibiotic resistance to safeguard gastrointestinal health, and the growing importance of diets high in protein are all anticipated to contribute to the market's growth over the forecast period.

Over the forecast years, Europe is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Animal Microbiome market. The expansion of the animal microbiome market in the region is fueled by improved research and development efforts, technological improvements, and an increase in pet owners. In addition, the Asia Pacific Animal Microbiome market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to growing pet ownership, increased awareness of animal health, and government programs to support animal health.

Major market players operating in the animal microbiome market include Animal Biome, Inc., ANIZOME LLC, Cargill, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Lallemand Inc., Land O'Lakes, Inc., Leiber GmbH, MicroSintesis, NomNomNow Inc., Novozymes A/S, Orion Pharma Animal Health, Cytophage Technologies Inc., DuPont Industrial Biosciences, Elanco Animal Health, EnBiotix, Inc., Gnubiotics Sciences SA, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc., Intralytix, Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Royal DSM), Phage Technologies SA, Phagelux, Inc., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, ProDigest, Tonicity International Limited, and VetoPhage

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In January 2022, AnimalBiome and Felix Biotechnology joined forces to create new treatments for pet diarrhoea. Felix intends to increase its presence in the animal health industry through this partnership. Felix has several ongoing partnerships to develop phage-based solutions with personal care and cosmetic companies.

• In May 2021, The European Patent Office approved a patent for microbiome markers for diagnosing, predicting, and treating pet obesity, according to Gnubiotics Sciences SA. This study is regarded as the first to predict, identify, and treat feline obesity—a major contributor to diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD) in cats—using a microbiome-based theory.

Curious about this latest version of the report? @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1046

Market Segments

Global Animal Microbiome Market, by Product, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Phage Therapy Product

•Functional Food

o Probiotics

o Prebiotics

o Others

• Sequencing Platforms

• Feed Additives/Functional Ingredients

• Alternative Proteins and Alternative Feed

• Other Innovative Microbiome Products and Therapies

Global Animal Microbiome Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Disease Therapeutics

• Diagnostics

• Nutrition

Global Animal Microbiome Market, by Animal Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Poultry

• Ruminants

• Swine

• Aquaculture

• Pets

Global Animal Microbiome Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Animal Microbiome Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Animal Microbiome Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Animal Microbiome Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Animal Microbiome Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Animal Microbiome Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

 To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global animal microbiome market

 To receive an industry overview and future trends of the animal microbiome market

 To analyze the Animal Microbiome market drivers and challenges

 To get information on the animal microbiome market value (US$Mn) forecast to 2030

 To get information on significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the animal microbiome market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1046