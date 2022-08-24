Rolling Roadblock on Route 15 NB/SB Next Week in Gregg Township, Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel on Route 15 northbound and southbound in Gregg Township, Union County, are advised of rolling roadblocks that will take place just south of Allenwood.

On Monday August 29 through Thursday, September 1, from 9:00 AM through 3:00 PM, the contractor, M.J. Electric., LLC, will be slowing traffic while performing utility work over Route 15 northbound and southbound.

The contractor will be slowing traffic for approximately 15 minutes at a time. These traffic delays will be random throughout the day while work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###



