Organoids and Spheroids Market Is Expected to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Rise in the prevalence of cancer, increase in investments toward R&D activities, shift in preference toward organoid 3D cell cultures for cancer research, and surge in adoption of organoid technology for use in applications, such as genetic mutation, gene assessment, and tumor modeling drive the growth of the global organoids and spheroids market. On a regional level, the market across North America held the highest share in 2021 and would maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global organoids and spheroids market generated $516.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17424

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $516.6 Million Market Size in 2031 $1.2 Billion CAGR 8.5% No. of Pages in Report 315 Segments covered Type, Method, End-User, and Region Drivers Increase in the prevalence of cancer Rise in investments toward R&D activities Shift in preference toward organoid 3D cell cultures for cancer research Surge in adoption of organoid technology for use in applications, such as genetic mutation, gene assessment, and tumor modeling Opportunities Technological advancements in 3D spheroids technologies in developing countries such as China, Japan, and India Restraints High cost of implementation

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies in the organoids and spheroids market.

The companies in the industry suffered losses, owing to the imposition of lockdown by governments, which in turn, resulted in the slowdown of the manufacturing of organoid 3D cell culture and its use among researchers.

However, this negative impact is being compensated by rapid development in stem cell therapy research and increased R&D for developing regenerative medicines for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Organoids and Spheroids Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17424?reqfor=covid

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global organoids and spheroids market based on type method, end user, and region. The report provides analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the organoids segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global organoids and spheroids market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report also offers an analysis of spheroids.

Based on method, the extracellular matrix scaffold method segment held the largest share of nearly one-third of the global organoids and spheroids market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The research also includes an analysis of segments such as spinning bioreactor method, hanging drop method, low adherent culture plate method, magnetic leviation method, and others.

Based on end user, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global organoids and spheroids market and would maintain its leadership status through the forecast period. The same segment is also expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the segments such as academic and research institutes, and hospitals and diagnostic centers.

For Purchase Inquiry-

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global organoids and spheroids market and is likely to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global organoids and spheroids market analyzed in the research include AMS Biotechnology Limited, ATCC, 3D Biotek LLC, 3Dnamics Inc., Cellesce Ltd., Corning Inc, DefiniGEN Ltd, Greiner AG, Hubrecht Organoid Technology, InSphero AG, Lonza, Merck KGaA, PeproTech Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Prellis Biologics, STEMCELL Technologies Inc. and Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global organoids and spheroids market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Official Press Release- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/organoids-and-spheroids-market.html

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Prosthetic Heart Valve Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Capsule Endoscopy System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Micromanipulators Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Flow Cytometry Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market- Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Extremity Reconstruction Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.