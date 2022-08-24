Handyman Service Market Value to Grow by Almost US$ 1.65 Billion in 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 36.5% in 2022. It is anticipated have a CAGR of 19.67% through 2032 while the United States holds the biggest chunk in the handyman services market

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The handyman service market is expected to observe growth at a CAGR of 17.2% and is forecasted to touch a valuation of USD 1.65 bn by 2032, while it holds a revenue of USD 339.0 Mn in 2022



Global study on handyman services market explains that even after the course of the pandemic, the growth drivers of handyman services remain active. The expanding service sector has led the market’s success

The handyman service market survey defines the wide range of services and its alignment with the new objects and devices that come in the use in professional and personal spaces. These new devices include home and office appliances like computer systems, memory grids, electric grids, inverters, and power generators.

The market thrived on a 15.7 CAGR%. The market has now partially recovered from the loss faced by the market during the course of the covid-19 pandemic. The factors behind the slowed growth and market’s recovery is what FMI explains in the report.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15476

The growth has never been limited for the handyman services as new services keep on adding to market’s components. Covid-19 though affected the market big enough due to the shutdown and logistics ban implemented by the governments around the world to stop the spread.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The handyman service market is expected to increase with a market share of 36.5% in North America.

Europe is expected to account for 24.80% market share during the assessment year.

Based on deployment, the Offline segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.27% during the forecast period of 2022 and 2032. The growth prospects are attributed to the traditional channel and holds multiple physical channels to provides its long range of services.

Electricity segment has the highest market share in the handyman service market in the repairs & maintenance category, thriving at a CAGR of 21.34%. The growth attributed to lower shelf life, higher damage, and rising infrastructure.

“A new trend of adopting home care services during the time of the pandemic and the growing demand for the addition of real estate and building clusters where physical facilities are a part of the service system. The relevance of these newly added services helps the market swift its pace and adds gravity to the market dynamics.” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The handyman service market key players use a variety of marketing techniques, including acquisitions, expansions, and partnerships. They are also introducing new set of services to expand their market presence among customers. Some of the recent developments in the market are as follows –

Handyman has introduced its new set of services such as assembly, repair, carpentry, installation, tile, exterior, painting and drywall. The company is also extending its service areas. These fuels the sales of handyman services.

Ace handyman services have launched the four city tour reflections that are Tennessee to south Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. This flourishes the demand for handyman services.

Ask an Analyst for any Query @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-15476

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global Handyman service market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on Application (Food, Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Other (Applications), Form (Natural Handyman service, Synthetic Handyman service), Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, MEA)

Handyman Service Market by Category

Deployment:

Online

Offline

Repairs & Maintenance:

Electricity

Plumbing

Non-HVAC Home Appliances

Gas, Heating

Ventilation and Air Conditioning





Home Improvement Type:

Construction

Interior Design

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania





Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15476

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

4. Global Handyman Service Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

5. Global Handyman Service Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis By Type, 2017-2021

TOC continued..!

Top Reports Related To Services and Utilities Market Insights

Fumigation Service Market Size - The global fumigation service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market Share - As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the agri natural enemy pest control market is estimated at USD 16.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 25.1 billion by 2029.

Foundation Repair Services Market Trends - As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the foundation repair service market is estimated at US$ 2,655.7 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3,027.4 Mn by 2027.

Water Hauling Services Market Demand - Water hauling services include the water logistics services offered by various service providers for the transportation of wastewater/water from one location to the other.

Yacht Charter Market Sales - The global yacht charter market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 28 Bn by 2031 progressing at a healthy CAGR of 5.3% (2022-2031).

Pest Control Services Market Forecast - Considering this, FMI has forecast the market to expand at a steady 6.2% CAGR, reaching a valuation of US$ 39. 8 Bn in 2031. With growing awareness regarding harmful effects on chemical pesticides in the agriculture sector, sales of organic pesticides are projected to rise at 7.7% CAGR through 2031.

Waste Recycling Services Market Value - The global waste recycling services market is likely to chart an average growth course with an anticipated CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Mosquito Repellent Candles Market Outlook - Driven by changing lifestyle and rapid urbanization, residential segment is expected to hold about 67% of the mosquito repellent candles market revenue. Higher number of households as compared to number of commercial buildings is a factor responsible for high adoption of mosquito repellent candles in residential segment.

Home Care Services Market Analysis - The home care services market is slated to grow at a CAGR of 9% during 2022-2032.

Wellness Services Market Type - Wellness is a vital process of becoming aware of and taking responsibility for making choices that directly contribute to health. It is a balanced amalgamation of one’s body, mind and spirit. Wellness means valuing and taking good care of one’s body.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact: