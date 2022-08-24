The Rising Volumes And Variety Of Organizational Data Are Contributing To The Data Fabric Market Growth As Per The Business Research Company's Data Fabric Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers data fabric market size, data fabric market forecasts, major data fabric companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the data fabric market, the rising volumes and variety of organizational data are significantly contributing to the growth of the data fabric market. Data is being collected and stored every second that it is being utilized and sold for analysis. The analysis varies from company to company and their requirements. According to Domo, provider of a fully mobile cloud-based operating system, in 2020, its users spent $1 million online, made around 1.4 million video and voice calls, sent 150,000 messages on Facebook, and watched 404,000 hours of video on Netflix. This data is stored and used for future reference. Moreover, there are 4.5 billion internet users that send and receive data. Therefore, the rising volumes and variety of organizational data are contributing to the growth of the data fabric market.



Request for a sample of the global data fabric market report

The global data fabric market size is expected to grow from $1.46 billion in 2021 to $1.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8%. The global data fabric market share is expected to grow to $4.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.8%.

Technological advancements are shaping the data fabric market. New technologies are launched and products are advanced to provide better and more efficient products to the customers. For instance, in October 2021, NetApp, Inc., a US-based hybrid cloud data services and data management company that offers cloud data services for the management of applications and data both online and offline, announced new features and enhancements to help businesses upgrade their existing IT infrastructure and boost digitalization by delivering new secure ways to consume and operate data services on-premises and in the cloud. These features include enhanced data services, ONTAP data management software enhancements, and more flexible consumption options.

Major players in the data fabric market are Denodo Technologies, IBM Corporation, Informatica, NetApp, Oracle Corporation, Splunk, Talend S.A., Dell Technologies, HP Enterprise, Teradata Corporation, TIBCO Software, VMware, K2View, Syncsort, CluedIn ApS, Idera Inc., Nexla Inc., QOMPLX Inc., Starburst Data Inc., Stardog Union Inc., and Trifacta.

The global data fabric market is segmented by type into disk-based data fabric, in-memory data fabric; by component into software, service; by application into fraud detection and security management, customer experience management, governance, risk, and compliance management, sales and marketing management, business process management; by end user into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecom, retail, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, government.

North America was the largest region in the data fabric market in 2021. The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global data fabric market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global data fabric industry analysis are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Data Fabric Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide data fabric market overviews, data fabric market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, data fabric market segments and geographies, data fabric market trends, data fabric market drivers, data fabric market restraints, data fabric market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI), LAN Extensions For Instrumentation (LXI)/ Ethernet, VME Extensions For Instrumentation (VXI), PCI Extensions For Instrumentation (PXI), Universal Serial Bus (USB), Standalone), By Component (Hardware, Software), By Speed (High-Speed (>100 KS/S), Low-Speed (<100 KS/S)), By Application (Research And Analysis, Manufacturing And Quality, Asset Condition Monitoring, Design Validation And Repair), By End User (Aerospace And Defense, Energy And Power, Automotive And Transportation, Wireless Communication And Infrastructure, Water And Wastewater Treatment, Healthcare, Food And Beverages) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Fraud Detection And Prevention Global Market Report 2022 – By Fraud Type (Check Fraud, Identity Fraud, Internet /Online Fraud, Investment Fraud, Payment Frauds, Insurance Fraud), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), By Solution (Fraud Analytics, Authentication, Reporting, Visualisation), By Application (Insurance Claims, Money Laundering, Electronic Payment), By End User (Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Security And Vulnerability Management Global Market Report 2022 – By Component (Software, Services), By Organization Size (Small And Medium Scale, Large Scale), By Target (Content Management System Vulnerabilities, API Vulnerabilities, Internet Of Things (IoT) Vulnerabilities, Other Targets), By Application (Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Government And Defense, Healthcare, IT And Telecom, Retail, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/